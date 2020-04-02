PRAGUE, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery with support for an even wider range of encrypted and locked evidence. The update enables forensic access to disks protected with VeraCrypt, APFS volumes encrypted with FileVault 2, and recovers Tally Vault passwords.
"The use of full-disk encryption makes the work of forensic experts more difficult than ever," says Vladimir Katalov, ElcomSoft CEO. "FileVault and VeraCrypt are equally important for the law enforcement and corporate IT experts performing internal investigations. While FileVault 2 is actively used on many macOS devices, VeraCrypt is the favorite of those who really have something to hide."
Breaking VeraCrypt containers
VeraCrypt is the most popular third-party full-disk encryption product, a de-facto successor to TrueCrypt. Devoid of any major vulnerabilities, VeraCrypt is one of the most secure encrypted containers. Volumes protected with VeraCrypt require a full-scale brute-force attack on the original plain-text password. Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery 4.20 adds VeraCrypt support, enabling investigators to unlock the most vigorously protected evidence. Read more in the article Breaking VeraCrypt containers.
Breaking FileVault 2 encryption on APFS volumes
The APFS (Apple File System) is Apple's next-generation file system designed to scale from an Apple Watch to a Mac Pro. According to Apple, APFS is optimized for modern solid-state storage, and engineered with encryption as a primary feature. On Mac computers, APFS implements encryption via FileVault 2, a full-disk encryption feature that is built in to macOS.
In this release, Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery adds support for FileVault 2 volumes stored on APFS-formatted disks. In order to quickly initiate password attacks without imaging the whole disk, the updated Elcomsoft System Recovery is recommended.
Recovering Tally Vault passwords
Tally ERP 9 is a popular business planning solution in India. In this update, we have added support for Tally Vault passwords, achieving unprecedented recovery speeds of up to 10 million passwords per second with CPU-only attacks. Read our expert analysis in Tally ERP 9 Vault: How to Not Implement Password Protection.
