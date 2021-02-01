MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eldermark Software, an acclaimed healthcare technology provider for the senior care industry, has launched Microsoft Power BI (Business Intelligence) apps for its suite of software solutions. These cost-effective tools allow senior care administrators to stream analytics in real-time and know exactly what's happening within communities to enable informed, timely decisions.
The powerful combination of Eldermark and Power BI eliminates the need to custom code business intelligence and gives anyone – not just IT Departments – the ability to drill deep into data to identify patterns, gaps, and opportunities. Power BI's custom reporting, interactive data, and self-service analytics are simple to use and accessible anywhere, at any time.
"In order to make the right decisions in any elder community, managers need the right information," said Eldermark's Craig Patnode. "By embedding Power BI into our application suite as an analytics engine, we can provide them with robust insights that instantly produce a positive ROI. This is a powerful tool for leaders tasked with caring for our most vulnerable populations while simultaneously executing a successful business model."
Eldermark, in concert with Power BI, allows users to:
- Set up occupancy goals and track performance against those goals;
- View accurate, up-to-date data on census trends, sales, referrals, and more in real-time to inform and guide marketing strategies; and
- Track prospect metrics, communication response, employee close rates, and associated sales cost to evaluate business development activities.
About Eldermark
Over the past 20 years, Eldermark has become the leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) and healthcare technology solution for the senior care industry. Eldermark partners with senior & assisted living communities to develop a comprehensive, mobile-friendly healthcare software platform that saves time and money while raising the quality of care. Eldermark's healthcare technology solutions are designed specifically for senior communities and utilizes residents' Electronic Health Records to create a data flow that results in improved care, actionable analytics, increased efficiency and reduced healthcare costs. Eldermark's software engineers and support team include nursing professionals who understand the unique challenges faced by community staff.
