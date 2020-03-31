AARHUS, Denmark, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ELEARNINGFORCE announced that it is offering its LMS365 customers a free license upgrade that facilitates the increased use of Microsoft Teams for a limited period. The move is intended to support customers during the coronavirus pandemic by enabling them to deliver awareness training and other critical information to the entire company through the platform they are already using.
LMS365 offers a flexible learning experience enabling Office 365 users to search, enroll, complete and track all learning activities without ever needing to leave Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams.
With LMS365 and Microsoft Teams, learners are not only empowered to develop knowledge and skills through formal training courses, they can further collaborate and assist each other throughout the learning process allowing them to grow and connect even when working remotely.
LMS365's content providers are offering courses on best practices for working remotely, staying safe, and protecting oneself and others from the virus. Content partner ClipTraining has offered a free course with tips and tricks to successfully work from home and how to use Office 365 solutions to improve communication and collaboration in remote working situations.
With the free license upgrade, LMS365 customers will benefit from:
- Restoring employees with social interaction; they can stay engaged and work in a collaborative learning culture by using the Microsoft Teams chat function to share experiences.
- Ensure a collaborative learning culture during the current pandemic.
- Increasing awareness of necessary employee precautions during this time and educating their workforce on crucial topics.
- Keeping employees empowered, engaged and productive by using familiar tools (Office 365 and Microsoft Teams) instead of introducing new ones.
Christopher Rousset, regional director, Americas, ELEARNINGFORCE, said: "Microsoft Teams is transforming how companies work at this moment in time. We're happy that LMS365 customers can bring the social aspect of learning back and create a collaborative learning culture where users are able to chat, help each other and share experiences."
Mette Søs Gottlieb, chief commercial officer, ELEARNINGFORCE, said: "It's a smart move for organizations to switch to a work-from-home policy during times of crisis like our world is currently experiencing. However, this switch may prove difficult for smaller organizations, which have not dealt with the reality of a remote workforce. By offering a free license upgrade, our goal is to help customers' organizations stay connected and productive in the midst of uncertainty."
About ELEARNINGFORCE:
ELEARNINGFORCE International has 700+ enterprise and public customers for LMS365 with four million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, incl. Office 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: www.elearningforce.com
