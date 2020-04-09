WALTHAM, Mass., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership and integrations with Elecard, a prominent provider of software products for encoding, transcoding, monitoring and analysis of video and audio data in diverse formats.
Elecard has integrated the Zixi Software-Defined Platform with CodecWorks, a professional platform for the real-time encoding and transcoding into HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264 and MPEG-2 video, supporting adaptive bitrate streaming via HLS and MPEG-DASH protocols with the best possible quality. Broadcasters, OTT and IPTV providers, surveillance system owners, system integrators and network owners adopt these robust solutions to deploy a truly exceptional digital TV experience.
The software based CodecWorks can be deployed on end user's hardware of choice and be used encode, decode and transcode video streams in real-time and package streams into HLS/MPEG-DASH as well as unify streams from disparate input parameters, bringing all streams to one common video and audio format, resolution and bitrate. Alternatively, a single source can be processed to fit a vast number of distribution scenarios.
"Zixi is the industry standard for live video delivery over IP and demanded by our customers due to its quality and reliability," said Vadim Blinov, Elecard CodecWorks Product Manager. "With this integrated offering we are able to provide accelerated GPU-based encoding for the highest density as well as distributed transcoding support and hitless failover with an automatic switchover to a redundant source in the case a pre-defined error occurs."
"We are delighted to add Elecard and the integration with CodecWorks to the 170+ technology partner Zixi Enabled Network," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances, Zixi. "We have a common core based on rapid innovation which allows us to quickly deliver integrated offerings with rich feature sets to our end-customers enabling them to expeditiously deploy revenue generating services."
About Zixi
Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 170 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com
About Elecard
Based in Tomsk, Russia, and with regional offices in Milpitas, California and Vung Tau, Vietnam, Elecard is a leading provider of video compression technologies (Linear, OTT, File based) as well as professional Analysis software and Embeded QoS/QoE probe technologies used to enable today's video ecosystem. Elecard supports: MPEG-2, AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265, VPX, MPEG-Dash, HLS, AV1, VVC. Elecard Analysis tools, Encoder platforms and Codec SDK's enable system architects, designers and QA to shorten development cycles and improve time to market. www.elecard.com
