LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric Estates today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Electric Estates, a tech-savvy company for tech-savvy clients, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Electric Estates was founded by Max Armand, a well-known top-producer within the Los Angeles real estate market who sold over 450 homes in the first 10 years of his career. In 2012, Armand became one of the youngest California real estate brokers at age 23, and he earned the San Diego Association of Realtors®' Platinum Level Excellence Award after closing more than 100 transactions in 2016 alone. Electric Estates is the product of Armand's early and sustained success and the vision of his tech-driven approach. The company serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Los Angeles, including Inglewood, Westchester, View Park, Baldwin Hills, Culver City, and beyond.
Partnering with Side will ensure Electric Estates remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Electric Estates with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Electric Estates will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side empowers us to offer unprecedented technological solutions, elevating the future-forward vision that has made us a market leader and enabling us to provide a highly customized strategy for each client," said Armand. "As we continue to refine our concierge service, we look forward to attracting more knowledgeable, dedicated professionals to our team, and serving a greater number of clients seeking the elite service and expertise for which we are known."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Electric Estates
Electric Estates is a future-forward leader in the competitive Los Angeles real estate market with a strong presence in Inglewood. Attentive, sharp, and upbeat, these professionals inspire confidence in buyers, sellers, and investors, many of whom consider them their agents for life. From using the latest market technology to facilitate seamless, efficient transactions to helping clients maximize their investment potential through expert renovations, Electric Estates represents the next generation of real estate. To learn more, visit electricestatesla.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
