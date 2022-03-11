NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric fans market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2019 to 2024, at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 2.30% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2020.
Electric Fans Market - Drivers & Challenges
The rising demand for premium fans is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the electric fan market. This increasing demand for premium fans can be attributed to their high-performance efficiency and visual appeal. Vendors have been offering a wide range of premium fans, including designer fans and underlight ceiling fans, which are energy efficient. A few vendors also offer luminaire fans with light sources and multipurpose light fixtures that further enhance the aesthetics of a room. The rising demand for such premium fans will fuel the growth of the electric fan market during the forecast period.
However, the increased use of air conditioners across the world is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global electric fans market during the forecast period. A significant increase in the disposable income of consumers in developed countries has a huge impact on the adoption of air conditioners. Many developed countries have varied climatic conditions and have extremely low- or high-temperature zones. Due to the climatic conditions, developed countries are using air conditioners as these machines are equipped with temperature control functionalities, which enable them to function as coolers and air conditioners. The multifunctional properties of air conditioners and major lifestyle changes are driving the switch from electric fans to air conditioners.
Some of key Electric Fans Players:
The electric fans market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
- Delta T LLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Hunter Fan Co.
- Orient Electric Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Phillips Lighting & Home
- Westinghouse Electric Corp.
Electric Fans Market - Segmentation Analysis
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- Ceiling fans - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Floor fans - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wall-mounted fans - size and forecast 2019-2024
Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
Electric Fans Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2.06 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.30
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Phillips Lighting & Home, and Westinghouse Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
