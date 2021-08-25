NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to the latest market research report on Electric Massager Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 5.83%. With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer staples industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases including:-
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 3 Electric Massager Market Players
Beurer GmbH
The company offers a wide range of electric full-body massagers. They operate in key business segments including Beauty, Medical, Wellbeing, Active, and Babycare segments.
Casada International GmbH
The company offers a wide range of massage chairs. They operate in key business segments including massage chairs, massage devices, Canada sports, and braintronics.
Hi-Dow International Inc.
The company offers an electronic pulse massager. In addition, they cater to the personal products industry through products for chronic pain management, back massage pads, deep tissue massaging tool, digital pulse massagers, and other products.
Electric Massager Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric massager market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Back Massager
- Handheld Massager
- Neck And Shoulder Massager
- Leg And Foot Massager
- Eye Care Massager
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The electric massager market is driven by rising stress-related cases globally, a growing need for personal privacy, and increasing awareness of massage benefits. In addition, other factors such as leveraging of Internet platform to create awareness, the rising popularity of the shiatsu massage model, and surging monetary growth among consumers are expected to trigger the electric massager market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5.83% during the forecast period.
