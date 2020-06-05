DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents:
- 2020 Global Economic Outlook
- 2020 Global EV Market Outlook
- Key Countries in Europe
- Key Countries in Americas
- Key Countries in APAC
- Key Countries in Middle East & Africa
- Lithium-ion Battery Outlook
- Reuse and Recycle of Lithium-ion Batteries
- Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives
As we move into the new decade, the electric vehicle (EV) industry is likely to experience total sales of over 2.5 million units (including battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Majority of the European OEMs are likely to reduce PHEV models and introduce BEV models in their product lines. OEMs are revisiting their product mix to comply with emission norms and targets. Over 450 models - 300 BEVs and 150 PHEVs - will be available for sale in 2020.
The EV market grew by 8.8% year-on-year (y-o-y), registering the slowest growth in the decade. This low growth was mainly due to slowdown in sales on a global scale across China, Europe and the United States. By region, Europe experienced the highest growth in 2019. The slowdown was experienced from the second half of 2019 mainly in China due to the elimination of certain incentives. The country, however, continues to lead the market with over 52.5% market share followed by Europe and the United States with 26% and 14% shares respectively.
Norway continues to lead in terms of penetration rate, at 60%, which is 5% higher than the 2018 level. BEVs dominate the market and have come out stronger in 2019 with a 74% share while PHEVs constitute the remaining 26%. Global policies favor the adoption of BEVs, which has reflected in their increased sales. A total of 345 models - 221 BEVs and 124 PHEs - was available for sale in 2019. Over 320,000 public charging stations, including both AC and DC charging stations, were installed globally.
In 2020, Europe will experience the highest growth as compared to other regions mainly due to the implementation of stringent emission norms. On similar terms, China is likely to experience negative growth in EV sales since there is no clarity on the incentive revisions and the effects of Coronavirus on the country. Non-monetary or tax incentives are likely to be more attractive for buyers as countries with the highest EV penetration ratio (Norway, Netherlands) offer these rather than cash incentives.
The global EV battery recycling market generated a revenue of $10.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $6,524.2 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 151.5%. Out of the revenue generated, hydro-metallurgical process constituted 59%, followed by the pyro-metallurgical process at 39% and other recycling technologies at 2%. Current recycling processes for lithium-ion battery cells focus on the recovery of cobalt, nickel, and copper due to their comparatively high prices and ease of recovery in the pyro-metallurgical process. Other elements are mostly not recovered or undergo down-cycling. In this way, numerous hydro-metallurgical procedures have been created by different organizations - examples are the procedures created by Accurec and Toxco Inc. (presently Retriev Technologies Inc.).
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Predictions - 2020
- Highlights of 2019
- EV Market - 2019 Global Trend
- Top 10 OEMs
- Impact of COVID-19 on Global EV Sales
- Hybrid and EV Sales Mix Forecast to 2025
- Europe - Incentive Comparison with Sales
- China - Incentives that Expired in 2019
- Key Countries - Charging Station Installation Base
- Top 6 Battery Manufacturers - Global
- Global Lithium-ion Battery Production Scenario - 2027
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. 2020 Global Economic Outlook - Executive Summary
- COVID-19 Global Economic Impact - Visioning Scenarios
- Global, Advanced, and Emerging Markets Growth
- Global Economic Outlook 2020 - Top 5 Predictions
- 2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot
- Major Economies - Key Predictions for 2020
4. 2020 Global EV Market Outlook
- Key Predictions - 2020
- Highlights of 2019
- Historic EV Sales
- EV Market - 2019 Global Trend
- Global EV Sales - By Month
- Top 10 OEMs
- Top 10 Models - BEVs and PHEVs
- Impact of COVID-19 on Global EV Sales
- Impact of COVID-19 on Regional EV Sales
- xEV Passenger Car Breakdown by Region - 2027
- Hybrid and EV Sales Mix Forecast to 2025
5. EV Outlook - Key Countries in Europe
- Europe - Key Highlights
- Europe - Historic EV Sales
- Europe - Market Trends in 2019
- Europe - EV Sales by Month
- Europe - Top 10 Models
- Europe - Incentive Comparison with Sales
- Europe - Charging Station Installations
- Europe - Incentives and Subsidies
- Europe - Potential EV Launches in 2020
- Europe - Impact of COVID-19 on EV Sales
- Europe - Key Influencers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis that Impact EV Sales
- Europe - EV Charging Station Installations
- Europe - Ongoing Charging Infrastructure Projects
- Europe - Battery Manufacturers
6. EV Outlook - Key Countries in Americas
- Americas - Key Highlights
- Americas - Historic EV Sales
- Americas - Market Trends in 2019
- Americas - EV Sales by Month
- Americas - Top 10 Models
- Americas - Charging Station Installations
- US - Incentives and Subsidies
- US and Canada - Incentives and Subsidies
- Americas - Potential EV Launches in 2020
- Americas - Impact of COVID-19 on EV Sales
- Americas - Key Influencers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis that Impact EV Sales
- Americas - EV Charging Station Installations
- US - Battery Manufacturers
7. EV Outlook - China
- China - Key Highlights
- China - Historic EV Sales
- China - Market Trends in 2019
- China - EV Sales by Month
- China - Government Regulations: Overview of Purchase Incentives
- China - Top 10 Models
- China - Charging Station Installations
- China - Incentives that Expired in 2019
- China - Potential EV Launches in 2020
- China - Impact of COVID-19 on EV Sales
- China - Key Influencers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis that Impact EV Sales
- China - EV Charging Station Installations
- China - Battery Manufacturers
8. EV Outlook - Key Countries in APAC (Excluding China)
- APAC - Key Highlights
- APAC - Historic EV Sales
- APAC - Market Trends in 2019
- APAC - EV Sales by Month
- APAC - Top 10 Models
- APAC - Charging Station Installations
- APAC - Incentives and Subsidies
- APAC - Potential EV Launches in 2020
- APAC - Impact of COVID-19 on EV Sales
- APAC - Key Influencers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis that Impact EV Sales
- APAC - EV Charging Station Installations
- APAC - Battery Manufacturers
9. EV Outlook - Key Countries in Middle East and Africa
- Middle East and Africa - Key Highlights
- Middle East and Africa - Historic EV Sales
- Middle East and Africa - Market Trends in 2019
- Middle East and Africa - EV Sales by Month
- Middle East and Africa - Top 10 Models
- Middle East and Africa - Charging Station Installations
- Middle East and Africa - Impact of COVID-19 on EV Sales
- Middle East and Africa - Key Influencers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis that Impact EV Sales
10. Lithium-ion Battery Outlook
- Top 6 Battery Manufacturers - Global
- Top 10 OEMs
- Raw Material Suppliers - Cathode
- Sourcing Strategy - Supplier Relationships
- Global Lithium-ion Battery Production Scenario - 2027
11. Reuse and Recycle of Lithium-ion Batteries
- Market Trends in Battery Recycling Technologies
- EV Battery Waste Management
- Typical Battery Recycling Process
- EV Battery Reuse and Recycling
- Reuse/Second-Life Examples of Lithium-ion Batteries
- Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) - Global Scenario
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for the EV Market
13. Key Conclusions
