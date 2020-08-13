MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

  • Quarterly revenue of $2,092,000
  • Gross margin of 52.5%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.1 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change

Net Sales


$

2,092


$

2,260


-7.4

%

Gross Margin



52.5

%


54.6

%

-210

bps

Operating Income


$

19


$

88


-78.4

%

Operating Income Margin



0.9

%


3.9

%

-300

bps

Income Before Income Taxes


$

19


$

131


-85.5

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

.01


$

.03


-66.7

%

Net sales in the second quarter decreased 7.4% to $2,092,000 from $2,260,000 in the prior-year quarter.  For the first six months of 2020, net sales decreased 5.9% to $4,015,000 from $4,268,000 for the first six months of the prior year.  The quarter represents the first full quarter impacted by the pandemic and we believe that the net sales decrease is due to the impact of the pandemic on our customers' business.

"This past quarter brought significant challenges to our team as the pandemic forced us to modify many aspects of how we do business," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "We will continue to adapt to the ever changing circumstances to ensure our employees stay safe and our customers get the products and services they need to effectively operate their businesses."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2020 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2020


2019


Sales

$

2,092


$

2,260


Cost of goods sold


994



1,025


Gross profit


1,098



1,235









Operating expenses


1,079



1,147









Operating income


19



88









Non-operating income


0



43









Income before income taxes


19



131









Provision for income taxes


1



28









Net income

$

18


$

103









Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.01


$

0.03


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,395,521



3,395,521




Six Months Ended June 30,


2020


2019


Sales

$

4,015


$

4,268


Cost of goods sold


1,918



1,966


Gross profit


2,097



2,302









Operating expenses


2,219



2,300









Operating income (loss)


(122)



2









Non-operating income


31



89









Income (loss) before income taxes


(91)



91









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


(18)



19









Net income (loss)

$

(73)


$

72









Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

(0.02)


$

0.02


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,395,521



3,395,521


 

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands)



June 30,


December 31,



2020


2019


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

9,052


$

8,830


Trade receivables, net


1,054



1,036


Inventories


1,735



1,695


Other current assets


174



159


Total current assets


12,015



11,720









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


221



203


Intangible assets, net


359



489


Property and equipment, net


1,024



1,063


Total assets

$

13,619


$

13,475









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Current maturities of financing lease

$

6


$

5


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


776



560


Total current liabilities


782



565









Long-term liabilities







Financing lease, net of current maturities


15



19


Total long-term liabilities


15



19









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


339



339


Additional paid-in capital


2,034



2,030


Retained earnings


10,449



10,522


Total stockholders' equity


12,822



12,891









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,619


$

13,475


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.