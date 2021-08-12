MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Record quarterly revenue of $2,462,000
  • Gross margin of 55.9%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Change

Net Sales



$

2,462



$

2,092



17.7

%

Gross Margin





55.9

%



52.5

%

340

bps

Operating Income



$

271



$

19



1326.3

%

Operating Income Margin





11.0

%



0.9

%

1010

bps

Income Before Income Taxes



$

271



$

19



1326.3

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)



$

.06



$

.01



500.0

%

Net sales in the second quarter increased 17.7% to $2,462,000 from $2,092,000 in the prior-year quarter.  For the first six months of 2021, net sales increased 8.7% to $4,363,000 from $4,015,000 for the first six months of the prior year.  Furthermore, gross margin for the quarter was 55.9%, up from 52.5% in the corresponding quarter in 2020, driven by a favorable product mix.

"We are pleased to report record revenue for the 2021 second quarter," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Our second quarter results were favorably impacted by orders for industrial automation applications, an area that continues to be important to our growth strategy."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2021 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Sales

$

2,462



$

2,092



Cost of goods sold



1,086





994



Gross profit



1,376





1,098

















Operating expenses



1,105





1,079

















Operating income



271





19

















Non-operating income



0





0

















Income before income taxes



271





19

















Provision for income taxes



57





1

















Net income

$

214



$

18

















Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.06



$

0.01



Average shares outstanding - diluted



3,413,444





3,395,521









Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Sales

$

4,363



$

4,015



Cost of goods sold



1,997





1,918



Gross profit



2,366





2,097

















Operating expenses



2,099





2,219

















Operating income (loss)



267





(122)

















Non-operating income



2





31

















Income (loss) before income taxes



269





(91)

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



57





(18)

















Net income (loss)

$

212



$

(73)

















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

0.06



$

(0.02)



Average shares outstanding - diluted



3,433,609





3,395,521



 

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands)





June 30,



December 31,





2020



2020



Assets

(unaudited)





















Current Assets













Cash and investments

$

9,581



$

9,131



Trade receivables, net



1,412





957



Inventories



1,525





1,572



Other current assets



176





196



Total current assets



12,694





11,856

















Deferred income tax asset, long-term



274





246



Intangible assets, net



98





228



Property and equipment, net



952





989



Total assets

$

14,018



$

13,319

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



























Current Liabilities













Current maturities of financing lease

$

6



$

6



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,015





527



Total current liabilities



1,021





533

















Long-term liabilities













Financing lease, net of current maturities



9





12



Total long-term liabilities



9





12

















Stockholders' equity













Common stock



339





339



Additional paid-in capital



2,039





2,036



Retained earnings



10,610





10,398



Other comprehensive gain



0





1



Total stockholders' equity



12,988





12,774

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,018



$

13,319



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-

Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

 

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

