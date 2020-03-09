STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today issued two bond loans in the aggregate amount of SEK 3.0 billion under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme.

Two bond loans are issued on March 9, 2020 with maturity on March 9, 2022. One of the bond loans, in the amount of SEK 250 million, is issued at a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 0.405% annually. The other bond loan, in the amount of SEK 2 750 million, has a floating interest rate.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The bond proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Detailed information on the bond loans and terms of the issuances is found on the Group's web site at http://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/long-term-bond-issues-363/.

For further information, contact
Åsa Öhmani
Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on March 9, 2020.

