VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECPI University is pleased to announce the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET has accredited the University's Bachelor's degrees in Electronic Systems Engineering Technology (ESET) and Mechanical Engineering Technology (MET) programs for the Online, Newport News, and Virginia Beach campuses.
As the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology, ABET's accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.
"We are extremely excited about the opportunities ABET will afford our graduates," said ECPI University President Mark Dreyfus. "In addition, our employer partners see many new possibilities working with the University to improve their world class workforces."
"ABET accreditation is the most prestigious recognition for engineering and technology programs," said Dr. Wael Ibrahim, Dean of Engineering Technology. "Achieving this accreditation is a testimonial of the quality of our programs, and to the dedication of our faculty and staff to ensure our graduates are well-equipped with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience they need to enter the workforce. Being a graduate of a program that is nationally and internationally recognized for meeting quality standards provides students and graduates with the confidence that they are well prepared for their future careers. It also assures employers of the caliber of the graduates and their readiness to take on job challenges by employing their technical, non-technical, and problem-solving skills."
Sought worldwide, ABET's voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance.
Developed by technical professionals from ABET's member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia, and government with expertise in the ABET disciplines.
ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,307 programs at 846 colleges and universities in 41 countries and areas.
About ECPI University
With campuses in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and Online, ECPI University is a recognized leader in awarding STEM+H degrees through innovative delivery of education to meet the needs of military and new-traditional students. ECPI University offers Master's, Bachelor's, and Associate's degrees, and certification training in Technology, Health Science, Business, Criminal Justice and Culinary Arts. For more than 50 years, ECPI University has been helping students achieve their educational and career goals in a hands-on, student-centered environment, while working collaboratively with employers to ensure its graduates have the knowledge and skills they need to be successful.
For more information about ECPI University's ABET-accredited programs, visit its website's Electronic Systems Engineering Technology and Mechanical Engineering Technology pages.
