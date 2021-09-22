NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial technology company and electronic credit trading platform Trumid has announced that Bryan Harkins will join the company in a newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Harkins is an experienced executive with deep expertise in the development, operation and growth of electronic trading platforms for institutional and retail clients across a range of asset classes. In the role at Trumid, he will oversee the firm's sales organization, with a focus on continued growth of its existing business and commercial leadership of Trumid's protocol, product and geographic expansions. Bryan will join Trumid's executive team and report to company President Mike Sobel.
Trumid's market expertise, agile technology and intuitive product design have enabled the company to play an important role in the accelerating electronification of the credit market. Its network of clients has grown and become increasingly active as Trumid's innovative trading solutions have proven valuable across varied market conditions. Trumid's trading volume has grown 70% in 2021 and 50% more users trade daily on the platform this year than in 2020.
As credit market structure continues to evolve, Bryan's extensive leadership experience in diverse asset classes will enable Trumid to stay at the leading edge of that evolution. Bryan joins Trumid from Cboe Global Markets (Cboe), where he held a variety of executive roles, including EVP & Head of Markets Division, and most recently as President of the BIDS Trading subsidiary. During his time at Cboe, Bryan led sales, product development and competitive strategy for Cboe's equities, options, futures, FX, ETF listings and market data business. He also led the acquisition of the institutional broker dealer BIDS Trading before moving over to lead the business.
"Bryan is a proven leader with deep relationships and a long record of success bringing liquidity and innovation to clients at scale," said Mike Sobel, President of Trumid. "Trumid's franchise and footprint are growing quickly, and our client network is eager to engage on good ideas. Bryan's broad experience and commercial excellence will increase our capacity to deliver at the highest level. We're thrilled for him to join us."
"Fixed income, and credit in particular, is the frontier of electronic trading," said Harkins. "The opportunities for growth and innovation are immense. Trumid is one of the fastest growing companies in our industry and I'm honored to bring my experiences and passion to such a fantastic team at this transformational time for the credit markets."
Under Bryan's leadership, Cboe was the largest options and third largest equities exchange operator in the US and one of the premier exchange brands globally. Bryan leveraged Cboe's scale and footprint to build a highly profitable global market data business and to also become one of the leading ETF listings exchanges, with more than 20% of all US ETFs listing on Cboe. Additionally, Bryan led Cboe FX's ascension to become one of the largest institutional spot ECNs in the world.
Bryan joined Cboe in 2017 as part of its acquisition of Bats Global Markets (Bats), where he was an Executive Vice President and Head of US Markets and Global FX. Prior to joining Bats, he was a founding employee and COO of innovative stock exchange operator Direct Edge, which was acquired by Bats in 2014. He is also co-founder of Wall Street Rides FAR, an annual charity bike event that draws firms from across the trading industry to benefit the Autism Science Foundation.
Harkins is the latest electronic trading executive that Trumid has added to the management team. Earlier this year, the firm hired Vlad Khandros as Head of Corporate Development to pursue expansion and other strategic opportunities and further the company's leadership in market structure innovation. Trumid also added to its electronic trading, regulatory and transactional expertise by adding Cheryl Knopp as its General Counsel.
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company building tomorrow's trading network.The company optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated and easy to use trading solution for its community of users. Learn more at http://www.trumid.com.
