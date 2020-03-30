Web platform is made for researchers and scientists to help accelerate their search of structured and unstructured information vital to mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic
MONTREAL, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Element AI, a global developer of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today is offering a free semantic search platform to help scientific researchers find answers and patterns in research papers by combing through the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19) corpus.
Information on COVID-19 is evolving fast and this platform will connect different data sources configured to work with the COVID-19 Open Research dataset. Scientific researchers looking for critical information can search or query terms, phrases, and keywords in the platform's easy-to-use semantic search engine. The platform can identify potential patterns across thousands of documents and papers—recommending similar articles for accelerated results.
"Research data and reports are being published at an unprecedented pace as organizations scale up their efforts to respond to COVID-19. We want to contribute, and this free platform is our way to help the scientific community locate and gather knowledge to find answers and patterns," said Jean-François (JF) Gagné, CEO and Co-founder of Element AI. "We encourage the scientific community to use this free platform and engage with our team so we can all work together to quickly navigate through thousands of COVID-19 research articles to access and share better knowledge to slow down and contain COVID-19," added Gagné.
The COVID-19 research platform leverages technology from the Element AI Knowledge Scout product, which uses natural language techniques to tap into structured and unstructured sources of information. The first version will be progressively updated in coming weeks as additional datasets emerge. The site can be accessed at: https://www.elementai.com/covid-research.
About Element AI
Element AI is a global developer of AI software that helps people and machines work smarter, together. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs including JF Gagné and A.M.Turing Award recipient, Yoshua Bengio, PhD, Element AI turns cutting-edge research and industry expertise into software solutions that exponentially learn and improve. Its end-to-end offering includes advisory services, AI enablement tools and products, aimed at helping large organizations operationalize AI and create real business impact. Element AI maintains a strong connection to academia through research collaborations and takes a leadership position in policymaking around the impact of technology on society. https://www.elementai.com.
