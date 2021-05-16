SINGAPORE, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Element, Inc., the privacy-led, modern AI pioneer in digital identity services, announced the appointment of its new Regional Director, Joe Udomdejwatana.
"In recent years there has been a surge in fintech product innovation across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and neighboring countries, spanning new digital banking license rollouts to a cycle of successful product launches, high consumer adoption and increased capital investment across the banking, non-bank lending, payment wallet, insurance and other financial services" said Mr. Udomdejwatana.
"Over the last seven years, building both traditional and digital financial products businesses in our markets for a global credit risk company, I have seen how important these products are to the consumer to gain access to financial services, and the role of alternative data to the successful product delivery," Mr. Udomdejwatana continued.
"The embedded finance and broader opportunities enabled by Element's technology, to solve eKYC, authentication, fraud and risk assessment to power the current wave of financial services growth, and connect more people to the services they need, are significant. Several trends coming together of consumer adoption, supportive regulatory environments, and an explosion of commerce-led use cases are making this a big decade for the ecosystem."
Mr. Udomdejwatana, who is based in Bangkok, Thailand, joins Element from multinational consumer credit reporting company, Experian, where he served as Country Manager of Thailand. He will report directly to Adam Perold, co-founder, President & CEO of Element, Inc.
"It's exciting to partner with Joe at this high growth time, where we're breaking new ground with customers, partnerships, new product development and market launches, amidst the context of broader market expansion," said Mr. Perold. "A fintech executive of Joe's stature is a dream scenario for executing on the opportunity of the digital identity and risk products platform we're building regionally. I'm so thrilled for the adventure ahead."
As the world demands digital delivery of products and services, Element is delivering a privacy-led and portable digital identity solution, designed with intention. Element - the first modern artificial intelligence company focused on digital identity - laid the foundations for deploying deep learning on mobile devices. Our universal platform provides a mobile digital identity for anyone, anywhere.
We partner with forward-thinking financial institutions and healthcare organizations to transform how they deliver their services. Our partners choose to work with us because we deliver faster access without compromise – securely connecting anyone to the services they need while retaining the right to privacy. Together, we're building a frictionless future. Learn more at http://www.discoverelement.com.
