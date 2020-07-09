VIENNA, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical, a leading provider of IT infrastructure with premium data centers in Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Northern Virginia today announces the promotion of Wayne Dietrich to Chief Operating Officer. With diverse management experience spanning over two decades, Dietrich brings valuable leadership to the Element Critical executive team during a period of rapid growth. As COO, Dietrich will lead sales and operations, in addition to directing day-to-day administrative functions.
"Wayne's passion for the business and constant drive to achieve success is infectious," said Ken Parent, Element Critical CEO. "We are excited to have steady leadership at the operational helm as we continue to expand our colocation platform, broaden our customer base, and scale our business overall."
Dietrich joined Element Critical in February of 2019 as the Chief Revenue Officer. Prior, he served as Chief Sales Officer at Cologix, and he has held various leadership roles at Ciena, Centurylink, Alcatel-Lucent, and AT&T Bell Labs. He exemplifies a keen focus on sales execution, business development, channel & strategic alliances, and technical operations. Dietrich's success in recruiting and building high-performing teams that drive measurable results in fast-paced and high growth environments is an asset that will continue to enhance customer delivery.
"Our focus and commitment have always been, 'customer first," said Dietrich. "The ability to lead the company's day-to-day operating cadence and act with integrity, urgency and strategic purpose to support clients and help grow the business is genuinely rewarding."
Additionally, Element Critical has hired Ed Grundhauser to assume Sales & Marketing leadership responsibilities and to collaborate with Dietrich to continue growing Element Critical. Previously holding a variety of Executive and Sales leadership roles at Netrality, CenturyLink, Equinix, Access IT, and Switch & Data, Ed brings significant industry experience and knowledge to the Element Critical team. In his last position, Ed served as Vice President of Sales at Netrality Data Centers, where he was responsible for developing and implementing Netrality's data center sales architecture and strategy. Before Netrality, Ed served as the General Manager for Level 3 (now CenturyLink) and was responsible for over $110 million in annualized revenue. While at Equinix, Ed served in a variety of sales leadership roles, including leading the National Accounts Enterprise Sales team.
"Ed brings a wealth of experience from both the telecommunications and data center industries combined with a passion for customers, commitment, and success that complements our core approach," said Dietrich.
About Element Critical
Element Critical is a leading provider of tailored data center and IT infrastructure services backed by solutions engineering expertise. With data centers in Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Northern Virginia, Element Critical's Tier III hybrid IT-ready facilities are carrier-neutral, network-rich, concurrently maintainable and available in a variety of deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. We offer a data center experience that brings solutions engineering and customer service out of the shadows and into the spotlight. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or contact sales@elementcritical.com
