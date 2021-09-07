SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has announced that Elementech, the Taiwanese power, networking, and peripheral specialist, has chosen Silanna's SZ1130 AC/DC active clamp flyback (ACF) controller for its latest 65W dual-port (2C) USB-PD high-speed charger. Because the SZ1130 combines industry-leading levels of integration with ultra-high-efficiency operation, the new compact, lightweight Elementech charger is up to 40% smaller than other 65W USB-PD products currently on the market.
The SZ1130 is the world's first fully digital ACF controller and is a member of Silanna's CO2 Smart Power™ family of AC/DC and DC/DC technologies. These technologies address the ultimate power management challenge facing engineers by simplifying design, reducing product size and improving performance while meeting environmental and sustainability goals through more efficient energy use. The SZ1130 has an operational efficiency above 94% and no-load power below 50mW which reduces overall energy consumption. Integration of an adaptive digital PWM controller, an active clamp FET, active clamp gate driver and startup regulator keeps size and BoM to a minimum.
Elementech's new CCA-20V65W USB-PD adapter has dimensions of just 51mm x 44mm x 35mm, giving it a (cased) power density of 13.5W/inch3 (0.82W/cm3). The adapter offers a universal power (100Vac – 240Vac) input and has a maximum input current of 1.5A that automatically detects the proper charging current for connected devices. Active power distribution adjusts power sharing between the two ports. Used individually, each port can deliver 65W PD 3.0 charging. Dual-port charging delivers a maximum 63W split between 45W PD3.0 and 18W QC/15W PD. Suitable for use all over the world, the CCA-20V65W is supplied with interchangeable plugs for global compatibility.
Larry Wasylin, vice president of worldwide sales at Silanna, comments: "The choice of our active clamp flyback controller has helped Elementech drive down the size, weight and component count of its new charger while ensuring the lowest overall power consumption and related CO2 emissions."
Joseph Su, Corporate Vice President at Elementech adds: "With high operational efficiency and low no-load 'vampire' power, our new 65W dual-port charger meets the high expectations of consumers in terms of performance and speed of charging yet it is significantly smaller and lighter than many other 65W products on the market. Silanna's SZ1130 controller has played a key role in helping us achieve this."
The SZ1130 provides the ease-of-design of a simple flyback controller with all the benefits of an ACF design, including recycling the leakage inductance energy of the flyback transformer and limiting the primary FET drain voltage spike during the turn-off events. Employing Silanna Semiconductor's OptiModeTM digital control architecture, the SZ1130 adjusts the device's mode of operation on a cycle-by-cycle basis to maintain high efficiency, low EMI, fast dynamic load regulation, and other key power supply parameters in response to varying line voltage and load. The device also offers integrated protection against over-temperature, over-voltage, over-current, over-power and short circuit conditions without the need for additional, external components.
More information on the Silanna SZ1130 controller and other members of Silanna's CO2 Smart Power technologies is available at https://www.powerdensity.com or by contacting sales@silannasemi.com
About Silanna Semiconductor: The Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. 'Power Density Hero' is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and 'Bill of Materials' (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs.
Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart Power™ ICs, offers technologies that will benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency. Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
About Elementech:
Established in 2003, Elementech focuses on professional switching power supply design and manufacturing. With design headquarters based in Neihu, Taipei City, Taiwan, the company has manufacturing factories based in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, China where they mass produce their designs.
# # #
PR Contact: Grand Bridges Ltd, team@grandbridges.com, +1.310 529 0321
Media Contact
Simon Flatt, team@grandbridges.com, +1 3105290321, graham@grandbridges.com
SOURCE Silanna Semiconductor