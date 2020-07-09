TEL AVIV, Israel, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor, the leading WordPress website builder, announces today that Ohad Chereshniya has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.
Mirroring their enormous growth in the web building market, Elementor has made significant hires. As CFO, Ohad will guide Elementor through its current broad personnel expansion, navigate organizational financial risk as well as planning strategic investments.
Ohad joined Elementor after two years as CFO at Context-Based 4Casting. Ohad was the point man on all issues of strategic planning, investor relations and risk assessment for the organization. Ohad previously also was the CFO at Il Makiage Cosmetics, where his responsibilities included facilitating the successful purchase and turn around of the company, management of financial and legal departments, supervision of Human Resources for the entire organization (300+ people) and leading procurement procedures in all fields.
"Ohad brings a wealth of experience and passion for growth and all things finance. With his proven success in everything from raising capital and strategic planning to ensuring enforcement of regulatory measures and best practices in Human Resources, Elementor is excited to bring Ohad's talents to our community of users" said Yoni Luksenberg, Elementor's Co-Founder and CEO.
Elementor aims to radically simplify web building on WordPress, enabling web professionals and agencies to unleash their creative and business potential. Elementor serves a rapidly growing customer base of web professionals including web developers, designers, and marketers in 152 markets, and boasts a new website created every 10 seconds on its platform.
