NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elenteny Imports, an industry leader in logistics for importers of wine, spirits, and beer, including freight forwarding and compliance, announced today it has entered an Importing and Logistics Support Service Agreement with FUN WINE®, America's fastest-growing flavored wine brand. Elenteny Imports has been appointed as "Primary American Source of Supply" with complete logistic capabilities to supply FUN WINE® products to national wholesalers in all 50 states in the United States.
"As we grow our national distribution footprint, we're extremely proud and honored to have Elenteny Imports as our logistics partner,'' explained Joe Peleg, Founder & CEO. "The opportunity to work with Elenteny represents huge growth potential for FUN WINE®," he added. "We are excited to be able to make our products available to distributors and retailers across all 50 states."
With Elenteny's premier logistics solutions, FUN WINE® can navigate the three-tier system and manage their back-office operations – compliance, warehousing, fulfillment, account receivable, and local taxes - so that the brand can focus on selling the product to wholesalers and direct to retailers. This modern approach allows FUN WINE® to control their inventory and focus on sourcing and sales.
"Elenteny Imports is pleased to welcome FUN WINE®, an innovative brand that is experiencing rocket ship growth. We have a proven track record of helping brands grow, and we look forward to supporting FUN WINE's continuing success," says Phil Lander, Senior Sales Director of Elenteny Imports.
# # #
About Elenteny Imports
Founded in 2010, Elenteny Imports is a B2B logistics company servicing US Importers and wine, beer, and spirits brands looking for a modern approach to alcohol distribution in the US. Elenteny helps hundreds of companies navigate the three-tier system to easily expand their market reach, guaranteeing all of the details between initial order and final sale, allowing importers and brands to focus on what makes them grow: sourcing and sales. For more information, please visit http://www.elentenyimports.com.
About The FUN WINE® Company
Based in Miami, The Fun Wine Company produces and markets low alcohol, lightly carbonated 'Better for You' everyday wine drinks in a portfolio of flavors distributed on six continents. FUN WINE® blends exciting flavors with unique fragrances and a touch of carbonation in artistic, recyclable 750 mL glass bottles, 330 mL aluminum bottles, and 250 mL slim cans available at chain retail, supermarkets, pharmacy, and c-store locations. FUN WINE® is built on four pillars: Innovation, Flavor, Packaging, and Price. Focused on eliminating the pretense often associated with traditional wine, FUN WINE® makes wine fun for every drinking age while keeping prices affordable for mass appeal. Please visit http://www.funwine.com.
Media Contact
Kerry Shanaberger, Colangelo & Partners, 646 624-2885, Kshanaberger@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Elenteny Imports