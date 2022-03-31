Positioning as the Go-To Digital Resource on Alcohol Logistics and Global Shipping Insights
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elenteny Imports, an industry leader in freight forwarding, compliance, and logistics for importers of wine, spirits, and beer, announced today the launch of its newly enhanced website, adding several updates and resources to its site to become a hub of industry knowledge.
Striving to always offer an exceptional level of services to alcohol beverage importers and distributors, Elenteny Imports continues to demonstrate their commitment to the industry. In 2020 they exclusively launched the new less-than-container load (LCL) Seattle line, helping hundreds of its clients take full advantage of frequent LCL shipments to minimize disruptions, optimize warehouse space, and maximize cash flow without tying up funds for nonessential inventory during periods of unrest. Now, Elenteny Imports is going a step further by enhancing their website to share valuable insights on supply chain disruptions and solutions, guides on navigating the complexities of the three-tier system, and more.
"With the continued supply chain challenges, it is crucial that wine, spirits, and beer importers have accurate and up-to-date information at their fingertips. We want to be an industry resource so that our customers can adjust to ongoing disruptions and preserve business continuity and increase operational performance," said Alexi Cashen, CEO of Elenteny Imports.
Elenteny Imports' new website enhancements include:
- Alcohol Distributor News & Updates page. Notable new content includes the following:
- - Weekly Operations and Supply Chain Updates discusses relevant industry news such as shipping routes and which countries need more of them.
- - Worldwide Shipping Delays discusses the causes of such delays, what to expect and how to pivot accordingly.
- White Papers: Including Elenteny's guide on entering the US market without the burden of franchise laws - download it here.
- Events section for beer, wine, and liquor distributors. This will serve to better connect distributors with Elenteny's services.
As an extension to the Elenteny Imports site, stay on top of trends and listen to some of the most innovative voices in the industry through the Alexi Cashen podcast, including the soon-to-air exclusive interview with Carlos de Jesus, Operational Director at APCOR - the Portuguese Cork Association.
About Elenteny Imports
Founded in 2010, Elenteny Imports is a B2B logistics company servicing US Importers and wine, beer, and spirits brands looking for a modern approach to alcohol distribution in the US. Elenteny helps hundreds of companies navigate the three-tier system to easily expand their market reach, guaranteeing all of the details between initial order and final sale, allowing importers and brands to focus on what makes them grow: sourcing and sales. For more information, please visit http://www.elentenyimports.com
