SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, a leading global IoT connected machines SaaS innovator, today announced the release of Elevāt E-Track, a cost-effective asset tracker for powered and non-powered equipment.

Elevāt E-Track keeps track of asset key geolocation, geo-tracking, and geofencing starting at only $9 per month.

"Elevāt E-Track keeps track of your assets' key geolocation, geo-tracking, and geofencing so fleet managers can focus on getting more projects delivered faster and safer," says Adam Livesay, Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt. "E-Track can be seamlessly integrated with Elevāt's Machine Connect and Elevāt EZ for a complete asset telematics monitoring and tracking solution. While an organization may not require much data for basic assets, more complex machines require detailed tracking and reporting. Combining E-Track for basic assets while using Machine Connect for your complex assets, allows you to get a big picture view of all your powered and non-powered assets in one place with lower overall operating expenses," says Livesay.

Elevāt E-Track is designed to provide quick access to geolocation, geo-tracking, and geofencing data to reduce operational costs. It provides a cost-effective solution for less-complex assets starting at $9 per month. The plug-and-play solution is easy to install and begins transmitting immediately. Geofencing functionality and remote tracking provide more control. Elevāt E-Track can be coupled with Elevāt's EZ and Machine Connect for a full fleet solution to support everything from your high end machines to your simple assets.

Learn more about Elevāt E-Track. 

ABOUT ELEVĀT 

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, AI-enabled SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams.  Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/. Follow Elevāt on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

