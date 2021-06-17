ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elev8 Consulting Group was a Bronze Sponsor at the Windstorm Insurance (WIND) Symposium, held May 24 – 26 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando. Elev8 exhibited at the event and shared tips on the latest trends in marketing, branding and publicity.
"It was great to connect and network with an amazing group! With nearly two decades of dedicated experience in this sector, we continue to support the industry with stellar marketing and publicity services," said Angela Delmedico, CEO and founder of Elev8 Consulting Group.
WIND is attended by top decision makers including attorneys, engineers, software and technology companies, contractors, public adjusters, and insurance carriers. The annual event provides professional development, training, certifications, and networking.
Elev8 Consulting Group CEO Angela Delmedico has presented at numerous conferences and panels throughout the nation on best practices in marketing and publicity. Elev8 core competencies include business strategy, marketing partner services, publicity and media relations, web design, digital marketing, social media, content marketing, email marketing, automation and technology integrations.
About Elev8 Consulting Group
Elev8 Consulting Group specializes in marketing, publicity, branding and business strategy development. With over 15 years of experience, Elev8 Consulting Group helps businesses, non-profits and government entities launch and implement strategic, engaging campaigns and maximize on ROI. Elev8 Consulting Group is dedicated to building brands from concept to company, every step along the way. CEO and founder Angela Delmedico is a proud member of the Forbes Business Council and has been published in numerous media outlets including Forbes, Medium, Tech.co, The Huffington Post, All Business, Recruiter.com, and Business Collective. Elev8 Consulting Group is a detail-oriented, max performance driven, veteran-owned business. Learn more at http://www.elev8cg.com or call 386.24.ELEV8.
About Windstorm Insurance Network
The Windstorm Insurance Network, Inc. is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing education and training, and to promoting a cooperative dialogue among professionals concerned with property and windstorm insurance claims issues. The Windstorm Insurance Network is dedicated to promoting awareness of property and windstorm insurance claims issues through the application of educational initiatives, shared member resources, and technology designed to support and improve the professional delivery of property and windstorm-related insurance claims services. To learn more, visit http://www.WindNetwork.com.
