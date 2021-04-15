CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, a live streaming instruction company, launched its services in the state of Indiana to combat the teacher shortage crisis by connecting the country's best teachers seamlessly to students in Indiana.
The launch was triggered by a partnership with 21st Century Charter School in Gary.
As the K-12 system evolves, districts in Indiana are currently struggling to find teachers to teach core academic classes and also to provide never-before offered K-12 classes like Computer Science, Cybersecurity, German, American Sign Language and more.
According to an annual survey done through Indiana State University's Bayh College of Education as reported in October 2020, just over 87% of Indiana public school districts are reporting a teacher shortage this school year. Now, with the onset of this partnership, Elevate K-12 is actively looking to expand to neighboring districts in Indiana to continue to solve the teacher vacancy and classes offered issues.
Elevate K-12's mission is to solve the U.S.'s teacher shortage crisis by empowering teachers to work from anywhere in the country, on their own schedule, while providing schools the opportunity to bring in high-quality, certified teachers for subjects they couldn't otherwise offer due to lack of teachers in the zip code.
The U.S. has 22 million low-income students, who often lack access to quality teachers. Meanwhile, the teaching industry has failed to keep up with the next generation and futuristic flexibility of other labor markets, forcing Americans with a passion for teaching to consider other career paths rather than work in underserved areas where they're most needed.
Elevate K-12 prides itself on being an instruction company with a laser-focus on teacher quality. According to the company's CEO, Shaily Baranwal, by allowing teachers the ability to work from home with flexible hours, Elevate K-12 is addressing the root causes of today's teacher shortage.
Elevate K-12 currently operates in 15 states and aims to rapidly expand to offer its proprietary Live Instruction Management Technology across the entire U.S. and beyond.
"We're excited to be one step close to solving the teacher shortage crisis by entering Indiana," said Baranwal. "Elevate K-12 is like the Peloton for school teachers, it's not the bike that made that company so successful, it's the network of talented trainers who are now accessible to anyone and everyone, even if your closest spin class is two towns over. We're bringing that same accessibility to teachers and classrooms."
About Elevate K-12
Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instruction-technology company that brings high-quality live streaming instruction into K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12's unique instructional solution to solve their teacher shortage challenges, overuse of long-term substitutes or low-quality teachers. Its tech-enabled service comprises Proprietary Live Instructional Management Technology, Live Instruction Service, Curriculum and Classroom Management to provide the necessary tools for collaborative teaching and learning that emulates the experience of a real, physical classroom. Elevate K-12 currently operates in 15 states and is rapidly expanding to new states across the U.S. in K-12 schools. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
