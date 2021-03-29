CHICAGO, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the Chicago-based ed-tech company that brings high-quality live streaming instruction into K-12 classrooms, has announced the closing of a strategic investment led by growth equity firm, Arsenal Growth Equity. Elevate K-12's winning model caught the eye of the experienced private equity firm, whose prior education technology investments include early investments in Nearpod and Honorlock.
"The team members at Arsenal Growth Equity are not only investors, but they are also strategic growth partners who are bringing with them expertise in the education technology segment," said Shaily Baranwal, Founder - CEO of Elevate K-12. "This a growth capital investment — Arsenal's capital will help fuel our growth to bring the highest quality teaching to classrooms in every zip code."
Elevate K-12's platform comprises its proprietary live instructional management technology, live instruction service, curriculum and classroom management to provide the necessary tools for collaborative teaching and transformation of the traditional K-12 classroom.
Baranwal says the investment will be used to expand the company into more schools and districts while concurrently advancing their live-streaming technology and curriculum.
"We invested in Elevate K-12 to support the company's efforts to dramatically broaden accessibility to high-quality education and embrace the technical evolution required to meet that demand. Elevate K-12 has built an extraordinary solution to address this opportunity, and we believe that they are well-positioned to be a critical component of the classroom of the future," said Jason Rottenberg, General Partner at Arsenal and recent addition to Elevate K-12's Board of Directors. "The passion each employee exhibits surrounding the company's mission is the direct result of the incredible company culture created by Shaily and the rest of the leadership team. We couldn't be more excited to partner with such a strong management team and are fortunate to be a part of the journey."
Elevate K-12 currently operates in over 15 US states and is rapidly expanding to new markets, partnering with K-12 school districts across the nation.
About Elevate K-12
Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instruction-technology company that brings high-quality live streaming instruction into K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12's unique instructional solution to solve their teacher shortage challenges and overuse of long-term substitutes or low-quality teachers. Its tech-enabled service comprises Proprietary Live Instructional Management Technology, Live Instruction Service, Curriculum and Classroom Management to provide the necessary tools for collaborative teaching and learning that emulates the experience of a real, physical classroom. Elevate K-12 currently operates in over 15 states and is rapidly expanding to new states across the U.S. in K-12 schools. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
