CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the instruction technology company that brings high-quality live streaming into K-12 classrooms, is partnering with school districts to offer virtual academies for grades 6 to 12 across all states in all core and elective subject areas.
Launching later this summer, this state-of-the-art live teaching option provides a new way to teach students who have shifted to homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Even though the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, many families with kids below the age of 12 are opting not to return to school,"said Elevate K-12 CEO Shaily Baranwal. "In light of this, we are working to support school districts in a different way by helping them elevate their homeschooling options with Elevate K-12's live virtual classes."
Launched in 2015, Elevate K-12 has provided a solution to the lack of high-quality, certified educators that plagues many low-income school districts across the country.
Now, as schools prepare to reopen in August, Elevate K-12 is providing a solution to a problem that COVID brought to the forefront by becoming a homeschool provider with district partnerships.
According to a new report released by the National Education Policy Center, the pandemic has exacerbated a trend that's been rising since 2013: For-profit virtual schools are expanding rapidly, but there's been little effort at the state level to address and assess the quality of those schools. Moreover, as U.S. school districts found themselves ill-equipped to offer their own online learning models, many lost crucial funding as their enrollment levels saw a steep decline during the pandemic.
Now, federal funding recently granted to schools struggling to fill the education gaps created during COVID is beginning to change things. As a result, Baranwal says that many schools that had been using Elevate as a solution to the teacher shortage crisis are now reaching out for additional support in an effort to meet the growing demand for remote learning options.
"We recently became the home school provider for middle schools in Shreveport, Louisiana," she said. "They had been using an asynchronous provider, which only allows students to watch pre-taped classes before attempting to teach themselves the material. Elevate K-12 classes are live streamed and taught in real time everyday and every minute of the class, which makes an incredible difference in learning outcomes and experience. Students are able to interact with the teachers, ask questions and receive personalized guidance, which is vitally important to learning."
Elevate K-12 is also more cost effective than asynchronous learning options, which is yet another reason why schools are turning to the instruction technology company.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest Household Pulse Survey, homeschooling more than doubled during the pandemic. "The way we educate students is changing, and that change has been accelerated by the pandemic," Baranwal said. "Homeschooling is not going away, and public schools will need to pivot in order to meet the needs of their students and families. We are dedicated to offering learning support to students in all forms, and our Virtual Academy is only one of the many ways Elevate K-12 is continuing to innovate in order to meet today's educational demands."
