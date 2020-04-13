NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Resources, Inc., a global provider of talent acquisition technology and managed services, today announced that its ELEVATE VMS solution was named a Value Leader for Nimble and Turn-key buyer personas by Spend Matters® in its Q1 2020 Temp Staffing SolutionMap. The analyst firm also identified ELEVATE as a Customer Leader for Deep and Global buyer personas.
Spend Matters' SolutionMaps access deep, tailored and current assessments of provider capabilities and rank vendor technologies within the procurement and supply chain spectrum. The analysis comprises equal parts customer and analyst input and reflects different organizational needs through "buying personas". These reports are also updated semi-annually to track market developments.
ELEVATE VMS was evaluated with a multi-faceted approach, analyzing technology elements, customer integrations, supplier experience and front-end users and administrators' experience. The technology was then mapped on a ranking chart to illustrate how the company compared to similar solutions. ELEVATE ranked extremely high in the Value and Customer categories across the four personas in the analysis.
"We are very pleased with the findings in Spend Matters' SolutionMap, as it supports our market strategy of providing world-class, customer-centric solutions at the best value," said Rob Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Elevated Resources. "We offer an innovative talent pool management solution with many leading-edge capabilities, and we believe that Spend Matters was spot-on in identifying the specific buyer that would benefit most from our unique VMS technology solution."
"Contingent Workforce Management technology is the most dynamic procurement technology market at the moment," says Spend Matters Research Director of Services and Labor Procurement Andrew Karpie. "Established technology solution providers, like VMS providers, and new innovative solution providers, like direct sourcing platforms, are responding to new market opportunities, often taking the lead. In such an environment, organizations need to have on-going visibility into the evolving solution space and -- when they are ready to make solution selections -- must have access to up-to-date information on vendor solutions and guidance on what solutions may be most aligned to their needs and plans. That is precisely what SolutionMap provides to organizations."
Spend Matters' SolutionMaps are available on a subscription basis.
