HARTFORD, Conn., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquiline Drones (AD), an American-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and cloud solutions provider for commercial drone operations today announced that it has purchased 50% of the capital of Aerialtronics, an end-to-end solutions developer in the Netherlands that uses drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT data to provide real-time insights for a variety of business operations. The $9 million US dollar transaction is the latest acquisition for AD in its continued commitment to becoming a full-scale, global leader in the UAS industry. Aerialtronics is a subsidiary of Drone Volt (DV), a publicly traded French manufacturer of professional civil drones and embedded AI, with which AD partnered in October, 2020.
"Our new ownership of this highly-advanced Dutch company further allows us to access years of cutting-edge research and development in UAS technology to fill our national void with competitively-priced, American-made drone products," said Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones. "With the commercial drone sector expected to double to over $42 billion by 2025, we are in a powerful position to deliver total planetary protection with our comprehensive drone ecosystem."
Specifically, Aerialtronics produces the popular Altura Zenith, an extremely versatile commercial drone and the Pensar smart camera, a multispectral sensor, complete with artificial intelligence and edge computing capabilities. AD's current exclusive manufacturing and distribution licensing agreements with DV allow for the global production of both products, along with the Hercules 2, a durable, lightweight and compact UAV. AD is re-branding both drone models as its own Spartacus MACKS and Spartacus Hurricane line of UAVs.
Alexander reports that the recent transaction was based on Aerialtronics being valued at $17.92 million USD/15 million euros. Drone Volt will retain operational control of Aerialtronics and will therefore continue to consolidate 100% of its subsidiary in its accounts.
'We are pleased to pool our resources around our artificial intelligence subsidiary to accelerate our shared growth. We are once again demonstrating our ability to leverage our leading technological know-how in a sector where innovation and expertise remain key elements for future development," said Marc Courcelle, CEO of Drone Volt.
"This is another step forward in the Aquiline Drones-Drone Volt partnership and strengthens our commitment to each other to ensure we do what we can to move both brands forward optimally," adds Alexander. "We intend to continue investing in technology, marketing, and sales with the goal of becoming a US leader in professional civil UAVs. This is why we have set the goal of going public by the end of the year to finance our investments and growth."
About Aquiline Drones
Aquiline Drones is the leading American drone company founded by highly experienced aviators, systems engineers, and IT gurus. With a customer-centric model, US-based manufacturing, and world-class MRO services, the company offers innovative ways of using drones in commercial activities. Supported by a dedicated UAV cloud, autonomous drone operations with real-time control, and dynamic on-field decision-making capabilities, Aquiline Drones' full-spectrum of technological solutions provide increased applicability across countless industries and environments by delivering real-time data insights. Aerospace-compliant processes for software, hardware manufacturing, and systems integration, along with best-in-class mission capabilities, are being planned and designed. The company continues to forge relationships with federal, state, and private organizations, developing and collaboratively launching new drone applications. Visit http://www.AquilineDrones.com for more information and follow all exciting company news and updates on AD's social platforms.
About Drone Volt
Founded in 2011, Drone Volt (ALDRV.PA), is an international leader in the field of professional civilian drones and embedded artificial intelligence with operations in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, the United States, Switzerland and Indonesia. With its 3 brands, Drone Volt, Aerialtronics and Dandrone, the company is always developing more innovative solutions for the energy, construction, civil engineering and security industries for applications such as inspection, surveillance, surface treatment, thermography, search and rescue missions. Drone Volt's customers include government administrations and industrial groups such as the French army, the French Ministry of Defense, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA) and international government agencies. Drone Volt has been designated as an "Innovative Enterprise" by Bpifrance. Visit http://www.DroneVolt.com for more information.
