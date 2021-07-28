LATHAM, N.Y., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Colonie Police Department (CPD) released its 2021 recruitment video on July 27, 2021. The video was produced and directed by Elevation Ten Thousand (E10K), an award-winning marketing agency located in the police department's jurisdiction.
The goal of the video is two-fold: to inspire new recruits to apply for admittance into the police academy and to improve community relations at a time when the relationship between police and the public can oftentimes appear strained.
"I'm very proud of our film production team, namely James (Pickett) and Blake (Cortright)," said David Miclette, president at Elevation Ten Thousand. "The cinematic and storytelling approach that they used in this video does an excellent job humanizing the men and women of the CPD. As a resident of Colonie, this is a project I was excited to play a small role in."
Producing and editing the video took more than 200 hours in a span of just six weeks, a huge undertaking for a team of two. The campaign is anchored in showing the civilized side of policing, while also providing insight into what the day-to-day is like as a law enforcement officer within the CPD.
"Given the current climate between the public and the police, our goal was to create a video that would help the CPD find good people for its newest recruitment class," said James Pickett, creative director at Elevation Ten Thousand. "We wanted to show the community that there are excellent people protecting and serving the local community each day."
