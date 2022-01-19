RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eleviant Tech symbolizes business transformation and parallels the mission to help clients elevate and scale their businesses supporting technological needs at all stages along the way.
Eleviant provides businesses with new ways to work, communicate, and scale. In addition to core services including Mobile App Development, Web App Development, Cloud Migration, and managed IT services, Eleviant now offers Intelligent process automation, blockchain, and cyber security services, ensuring companies keep data safe and secure.
Jude Ramayya, Founder & CEO, Eleviant Tech states, "Over the last 17 years, Impiger Technologies has been at the forefront of global digital transformation, seeing it move from telecom consulting to mobile application development to today with Cloud, Blockchain, and Intelligent Automation (AI/ML) Solutions. With that transformation, Impiger has grown to service a worldwide audience.
"We are proud to announce that we are re-organizing and re-branding to serve our North American clients better. Our new name, Eleviant Tech, will service the Americas, while Impiger Technologies Private Limited will continue servicing our Asian, Middle East, and African markets.
"We believe this new name would help our team with a new mission to uplift everybody we contact – our team members, partners, and customers. And, as always, we will approach every one of our customers as a true partner with personal care and provide the right solutions to elevate your business."
Eleviant Tech prospects and clients can take advantage of the over 1,000 years of combined professional experience. Eleviant's customers and partners have always been an essential part of the successful process and now have new ways to engage Eleviant.
Services Overview
Eleviant's digital services strive to empower companies and businesses to elevate their business and provide quality user experiences. Eleviant works with you no matter what stage you are in your transformation. From an idea to Design to Prototype to Production and managing the solution, Eleviant collaborates with you through the journey offering unique and innovative recommendations.
Solutions Overview
Eleviant delivers customizable solutions tailored to help companies and businesses scale their business to reach their potential. Eleviant offers a wide range of solutions, including Chatbot Builder Platform, Employee Engagement Solution, Intelligent Automation Platform (RPA - Robotic Process Automation), Business Intelligence (BI) Platform, and Cyber Security Solutions.
