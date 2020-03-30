READING, Mass., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC ("Eliassen Group"), a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, and Valiantys Inc. ("Valiantys"), an international consulting firm specialized in Atlassian solutions, announced their strategic partnership to accelerate business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork using Agile consulting, Lean methods, and Enterprise Service Management.
Eliassen Group is a leading national strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on technology consulting, Agile and DevOps consulting, creative services, managed services, risk management & business optimization services, government solutions, and life sciences. Founded in 1989 and based in Reading, MA, the company has experienced tremendous growth throughout its history and is well-positioned for continued long-term success.
Valiantys is a top global Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with expertise in Agile Development, Lean ITSM, and Lean Business Process Management since 2006. The company helps their clients in North America and Europe improve teamwork by bringing agility to their organization and digitizing their processes. Valiantys teams support their customers in all their Agile tooling projects, offering the best enterprise collaboration products from Atlassian. They already helped more than 5,500 customers worldwide improve collaboration and productivity, like Airbus, LVMH and Bell.
The goal of this partnership is to offer end-to-end business transformation services to our collective and emerging clients. It encompasses the best of Atlassian Solutions implementation offered by Valiantys together with Digital Transformation services provided by Eliassen Group. Valiantys brings its unparalleled Atlassian tooling and technical expertise, while Eliassen provides deep Lean/Agile and business process transformation along with a team of experts to support process execution. Together, the companies bridge the gap between applications and strategic practices.
"It's so gratifying to see leaders in the Agile community come together to provide an enhanced client experience through the use of Atlassian tools," said Martin Musierowicz, Head of Global Channels at Atlassian. "Absolutely," agreed Rick Cobb, Head of Scaled Agile Sales. "These two organizations complement each other perfectly and together offer a full-service experience that's a game-changer."
"This partnership will combine our Agile and DevOps transformation practices with Atlassian tooling solutions," said Scott Cordeiro, Eliassen Group Executive Vice President, Professional Services. "There is a continuum in the customer journey," explained Emmanuel Benoit, CEO of Valiantys North America. "Joining our forces is the end-to-end solution to customer needs."
About Valiantys
Valiantys is a leading Atlassian consultancy firm in North America and Europe. We accelerate business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using Agile and Lean methods, and Enterprise Service Management. Our Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled, and we support our customers in all their Agile tooling projects. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, we help them bridge the gap between their applications and strategic practices, such as SAFe and ITIL. Our 200 collaborators in 7 countries have already helped more than 5,500 customers improve collaboration and productivity. To learn more about us, visit www.valiantys.com.
About Eliassen Group
Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile and DevOps consulting, creative services, managed services, risk management & business optimization services, government solutions, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach.
For more information about Eliassen Group, visit www.eliassen.com/.
Media Contacts
Sandra G. Callahan
VP of Marketing
Eliassen Group
781 205 8148
Philippe Delanghe
Chief Commercial Officer
Valiantys
781 375 2494