NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Elizabeth Kubycheck, Chief Marketing & Administrative Officer, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list in the Power 40 Solution Providers category. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.
CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.
As a member of ATSG's executive leadership team and a 20-year veteran of the technology industry, Mrs. Kubycheck has been instrumental in the rebrand and positioning of ATSG, driving demand and opportunity through a focus on the entire channel lifecycle. As Chief Marketing & Administrative Officer, Mrs. Kubycheck has built ATSG's brand marketing strategies and communications initiatives, and continuously works to improve corporate culture and how the organization works together as a whole.
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
"Elizabeth truly exemplifies thoughtful and professional executive leadership across the entire spectrum of her responsibilities. She has been instrumental in ATSG's transformation and success as a rapidly growing, IT services organization," said Anthony D'Ambrosi, CEO at ATSG. "Through her tireless engagement and support of our teams, our clients, our strategic partners and our overall vision, we have been able to rapidly evolve into a global, tech-enabled managed services enterprise. I am incredibly proud to have her talent and contributions to the channel recognized."
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
The link to the Power 40 Solution Providers can be found at: Women Of The Channel 2020: Power 40 Solution Providers
About ATSG
ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world class IT operations.
ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at is www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platform. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
