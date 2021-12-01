NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kapitus, one of the most reliable and respected names in small business financing, has named Ella Haman as Chief Technology Officer. Haman will serve as a strategic part of the leadership team at Kapitus, playing a key role in the transformation of small business financing products at a critical time, as many companies still feel the impact of the global pandemic and resulting inflation, supply chain and employment challenges.
"Kapitus is leading the technological advancement of financing products that meet the unique needs of today's businesses, which are facing unprecedented economic uncertainty and challenges," said Haman. "When companies focus on technology excellence, the result is business agility, and I'm very excited to be a part of this team that's creating the next generation of small business financing products."
Haman brings over 25 years of experience in the technology industry to her new role with Kapitus. She previously held Chief Technology Officer roles at Jama Software, Bynder and BlackLine. She has also served as a consultant with Delta Airlines, Crosslake Technologies, LLC and others. Through the course of her career, she has delivered complex, large-scale initiatives in a range of industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and utilities.
In her new role, Haman will focus on:
- Improving delivery throughput with a focus on quality and automation, offering a flexible platform that enables business agility.
- Scaling processes and technology that will accelerate Kapitus' leadership in the industry with integrated ecosystems.
- Continued utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to leverage data to gain business critical insights.
"Through her experience as an Executive Advisor, Ella brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her role as Chief Technology Officer," said Andrew Reiser, Chief Executive Officer of Kapitus. "She will spend her time collaborating with our technology teams and contractors across the U.S., India and Eastern Europe to develop Kapitus' next generation technology platform – taking the best of our existing technology and seamlessly integrating it with best-in-class third-party products to allow us to offer our customers expanded options and a world-class experience."
About Kapitus:
Kapitus is one of the most reliable and respected names in small business financing. Kapitus provides growth capital to small businesses and has provided over $3 billion to over 50,000 small businesses since 2006. Kapitus offers a number of loan products to small businesses, including SBA loans, revenue financing, equipment financing, cash-flow based factoring, revolving lines of credit and invoice factoring.
