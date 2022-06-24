Ellevate Network's proven peer-led virtual leadership development program, Ellevate Squads, has opened 10th round of applications -- due July 15.
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellevate Network, the leading network for women+, has begun accepting applications for the Fall 2022 cohort of Squads and Executive Squads. Fall 2022 will be the 10th cycle of Squads, with 8,000+ participants since successfully launching in 2017, making it the most in-demand offering on the Ellevate platform.
Ellevate Squads are small, diverse groups of professional women+ who identify as Rising Leaders, Entrepreneurs or Executives. Squad participants create safe, confidential spaces to support, mentor each other, and dive deep into each other's challenges to find the next steps in their careers.
Squads are made up of Board Directors, Managers, CEOs, Finance Professionals, and Executive Directors across many companies such as Verizon, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Marriott, Freddie Mac, Charles Schwab, Accenture and Guardian.
Over 12 weeks, for 30 minutes each week on Zoom, Squads meet as a group of 6-9 driven, inspired women ready to help and listen. During the Fall 2021 cycle, 90% of participants agreed that "My Squad supported me with tackling work-related challenges." Upon completion of the Squads program, 95% of survey respondents agreed that they "have a positive outlook on the next steps in their career.
"It's helpful to have a broader perspective and point of view. My Squad was very open and candid with their input and feedback which was really helpful not just for items I flagged, but also the learning aspect gained from discussion with those of others in the group." said Rose, another Fall 2021 Squad participant and Moderator.
Kristy Wallace, Ellevate Network CEO and Executive Squad participant said, "When Ellevate Network first launched Squads 5 years ago, our goal was to build deeper community connections, to help professional women navigate career transitions, overcome workplace obstacles, and to tap into the diversity of thought and experience that drives innovation and change. I've seen first-hand the transformative power that is harnessed in the weekly meetup and I'm proud of how this program is changing companies and lives."
More Squad members have said:
"Community is extremely important - now more than ever before. I appreciated my squad's input and support in navigating my upcoming career decisions."
"The trust and supportiveness that is built amongst the small squad over a 12-week period is really unique and incredibly helpful."
Applications for Ellevate Squads are currently open and will close on July 15, and new Squads will start meeting the first week of September. Applications can be submitted here.
Ellevate Network is also offering Corporate Squads, a 12-week initiative where employees within the same company will collaborate, mentor, and support each other in career and leadership development.
Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.
