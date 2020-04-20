PLEASANTON, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, today announced the addition of ratings and reviews to the Ellie Mae Marketplace™, the one-stop shop designed to make it easy for lenders to find, engage, and connect directly with the industry's largest partner network.
The Ellie Mae Marketplace serves as the central hub for Ellie Mae lenders of all sizes and channels to explore all members of the Ellie Mae Partner Network of solution providers, industry service providers, consulting partners, and investor partners. Whether lenders are looking for the latest industry services, new innovative software solutions, system integrators to assist on projects, or developers to boost in-house development efforts, The Ellie Mae Marketplace provides a simple and efficient way to access, research, directly connect with and, ultimately expand, both lender and borrower options across the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform. Lenders have direct access to partner profiles to help them understand and select the options to meet their unique needs.
The addition of Ratings and Reviews to The Ellie Mae Marketplace gives lenders an interactive way to provide insights and feedback while sharing first-hand experiences with Ellie Mae partners' solutions. It also gives lenders the ability to evaluate Ellie Mae partner solutions based on peer feedback in addition to partner-provided information. Going forward, Ratings will be visible on each partner tile and Reviews will be displayed on the specific partner page. Lenders can sort partner results by Ratings from highest to lowest.
"Since we launched the Ellie Mae Marketplace in October, we have had great success with hundreds of lenders utilizing Contact Me requests to connect with partners. However, we're always looking for opportunities to improve the user experience. The number one piece of lender feedback was to add peer reviews on solution providers," said Parvesh Sahi, senior vice president of business development for Ellie Mae. "We have delivered on that request by rolling out Ratings and Reviews and are now offering our lenders more interactive ways to research partner solutions and make selections based on insights from across the industry. We hope it benefits the mortgage industry the same way Yelp has for consumers!"
The Ellie Mae Marketplace offers:
- A Comprehensive Engagement Platform: Lenders can research, engage and connect directly with the mortgage industry's largest partner and solution network.
- Ease of Use: Lenders save time with a quick and easy view into Ellie Mae's approved partner and solution options. Filters allow lenders to easily identify and directly connect with the right partner based on lender needs.
- Direct Access to Partners and Solutions: Lender inquiries are routed to partners for direct follow-up.
- Partner-Owned Profiles: Partners develop and manage their own profiles and content to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.
- Ellie Mae Stamp of Approval: All partners are approved by Ellie Mae prior to appearing on The Ellie Mae Marketplace giving lenders peace of mind when engaging a partner or selecting a solution.
To view partners and solutions at The Ellie Mae Marketplace, visit: marketplace.elliemae.com
To become an Ellie Mae partner, visit: elliemae.com/partners/partner-with-Ellie-Mae
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and shorten the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362 to learn more.
