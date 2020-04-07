PLEASANTON, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, today announced general availability of Ellie Mae Insights™, the only analytics solution in the market that provides peer benchmarking comparison analysis in near real time.
Ellie Mae Insights analyzes key metrics such as efficiency levels, operational costs, rates and market penetration, demographic data and pull through rates to help lenders of all sizes make informed decisions through two unique viewpoints:
Benchmarking – Compares a lender against a group of peers and the industry. Compare performance against the industry or a defined peer group. Lenders can view pricing, efficiency levels, or pull-through rates to gain a distinct competitive advantage.
Industry Analytics – View important industry trends and stay on top of changes in the mortgage industry by monitoring important factors such as the average time to close, changes in interest rates, borrower demographics, credit scores and more. Lenders can customize the data by time period, geography, and a variety of loan characteristics.
"We use Ellie Mae Insights to more thoroughly understand our position in the marketplace and drive tactical changes to our business model to better align with upcoming industry trends," said Andria Lightfoot, Senior Vice President of Information Systems, George Mason Mortgage, LLC.
"We are excited to help lenders gain insight into how they are performing relative to their peers through the industry's only real-time benchmarking solution," said Joe Tyrrell, Chief Operating Officer for Ellie Mae. "With Ellie Mae Insights, our lenders can now instantly see both industry and anonymized peer comparisons that deliver unique data across a number of meaningful key metrics. And especially now, in these unprecedented times, lenders can now make real-time, data-driven decisions, that can positively impact their business and help them gain an advantage in an incredibly competitive market."
