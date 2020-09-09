PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry and now part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), announced today that its Ellie Mae® Digital Lending Platform™ was named a 2020 Finovate finalist in the "Best Digital Mortgage Platform" category.
The Finovate Awards recognize the companies driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals bringing new ideas to life. Now in its second year, the award judges reviewed a record number of nominations and leveraged the insights of fintech experts, analysts and professionals, to produce what they believe is a true winners circle of our industry's most impressive and accomplished companies and individuals. The "Best Digital Mortgage Platform" category is awarded to a financial institution that excels in digital or online mortgage by offering quality products and an exceptional digital experience. The final 25 award winners will be announced during the virtual FinovateFall Digital conference on Monday, September 14.
"Ellie Mae has a 20-year history of building and innovating the largest mortgage origination platform, which processes more than 40 percent of all residential mortgages in the U.S. and serves more than 3,000 customers and thousands of partners participating on the open network," said Joe Tyrrell chief operating officer at Ellie Mae. "Our team is honored that the 2020 Finovate Awards has recognized how Ellie Mae has played a significant role in making the digital homebuying experience the "new normal" via our all-in-one, automated digital mortgage solution – the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform."
Ellie Mae's Digital Lending Platform has been specifically developed to provide a true digital mortgage experience across the company's entire workflow for every channel, loan transaction and customer type. The solution provides an open platform, all in one place, that is designed to manage every stage of the mortgage lifecycle, from point of interest, to origination, to resale on the secondary market, regardless of what point of sale system (POS) or mortgage loan origination system (LOS) a lender or investor may use. One of the latest additions to the platform is Ellie Mae AIQ – an omni-channel solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enable lenders, investors and servicers to automate manual workflows and increase productivity. With Ellie Mae AIQ, lenders can manufacture, acquire and service loans up to 80 percent faster while significantly reducing risk. Through the capabilities of the platform, lenders and investors can drive more business, originate, sell and purchase loans more cost-effectively while delivering a better customer experience.
