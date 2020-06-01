PLEASANTON, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, today announced the successful conclusion of Virtual Experience 2020, the premier online event that ran from April 20, 2020 through May 31, 2020.
The first ever virtual Experience had over 6,000 registrations, representing over 1,700 lenders. More than 120 partners participated as exhibitors and sponsors. The video keynotes, breakout session webinars and live Town Halls and Cocktails and Conversations events garnered nearly 9,000 unique views and accounted for almost 4,000 hours of video watching time.
In addition, Ellie Mae made a charitable donation of $50,000 on behalf of the Experience attendees to GetUsPPE.org, an organization funding personal protective equipment (PPE) purchase, managing coordination and pickup and facilitating the infrastructure to ensure that first responders and caregivers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic get the PPE that they need.
"While we were disappointed to not be able to see our lenders, partners and industry friends in San Diego in person, we were thrilled by the industry response to our virtual event," said Jonathan Corr, President and CEO of Ellie Mae. "We appreciate the interest and support for Virtual Experience 2020. Ultimately our goal was to connect with our lenders, share our best practices and showcase the innovative solutions that help make true digital mortgages a reality for every consumer. As always, we will continue to work in partnership with our lenders to help them gain efficiencies, reduce costs, close more loans, maintain compliance and maximize their Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform investment."
As COVID-19 remains a global concern, Ellie Mae is prioritizing the health and safety of our customers, partners and employees and is continuing to plan Experience 2021 while closely monitoring the guidance and recommendations from the appropriate health protection agencies. To stay informed of all Ellie Mae Experience 2021 updates, visit https://experience.elliemae.com/keep-me-informed-21.
