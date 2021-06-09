LOS ANGELES and RESTON, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that it has selected Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, as the winner of its "Higher Ed EdTech Deployment of the Year" award in the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the Ellucian Experience platform.
Ellucian Experience simplifies everyday tasks and access to essential information through a single application framework and personalized dashboard, linking people, processes and applications. Part of Ellucian's open SaaS platform, Experience integrates with both Ellucian and non-Ellucian higher ed solutions to streamline information into one central environment for users.
"Ellucian harnesses the best of technology, partnering with higher education institutions to connect students, faculty and staff. With Ellucian Experience, a single-entry point to timely and relevant information removes barriers for students and simplifies the daily workflow for all users. We are honored that EdTech Breakthrough has recognized Ellucian's latest contribution to the digital transformation of higher education," said Stephen Laster, Chief Product Officer, Ellucian.
Ellucian Experience allows for a fully branded environment that supports customization and personalized dashboards for everyone on campus, with minimal training or support required. The value of Ellucian Experience will grow as more applications are added through the Experience software development kit (SDK) that Ellucian is providing to customers and partners.
"In today's highly competitive and increasingly virtual learning environment, higher education institutions are competing for students in a way they haven't had to before, and providing students with modern experiences to help streamline their daily school-related information is critically important in this environment," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "It's not unusual for students to log in to three or more different sites to access relevant information. Ellucian Experience represents a "breakthrough" differentiator for institutions by delivering a better user experience with one login that quickly provides a clear view of critical information. Congratulations to Ellucian for winning our 'EdTech Deployment of the Year for Higher Ed' award."
Available now in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Caribbean, 110 institutions have selected Ellucian Experience and more than 100,000 unique users are live in the platform. Experience will be rolled out soon to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
