SYOSSET, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ELMO USA Corp., a leading manufacturer of education technology, is pleased to announce the release of the CVAS Single Room Control System. CVAS was designed as a cost-effective tool that adds value to any presentation or learning environment. Users can control all a room's capabilities in a single, easy to use, full color touch interface.
"ELMO has been a leader in the room control market in Japan for over 20 years", says Harry Ochiai, National Sales Manager at ELMO USA Corp., "Now we have the privilege to offer the latest version of CVAS to the North American market".
The primary component of CVAS is the TPC-07, seven-inch touch screen controller. TPC-07 features a high resolution, capacitive touch display and incorporates flexible mounting options with both a table and wall mount options to meet the needs of any space. The single Power Over Ethernet (PoE) connection makes installation and cable management simple while allowing for power, network access, and control of any IP controlled device.
The optional IFBOX interface appliance is a scalable solution for legacy devices that require control via RS-232C, infrared red, or contact closures. The IFBOX leverages the best in modern legacy control and automation systems for a superior end-to-end audio-visual solution.
"The CVAS system is a perfect solution for single room installations that require an affordable, yet capable AV solution that is simple to manage. The ease of installation with the TPC-07 using a single cable greatly reduced installation time and cost.", says Yasuyo Dolan, ELMO USA Corps. Pro AV Product Manager, "The CVAS System does not require the need to maintain a centralized server, the purchase of gateway devices, licensing fees, subscription services, or the installation of an on-premises "brain" unit. Instead, the CVAS System is designed to directly connect to all existing legacy or IP enabled hardware devices."
The intuitive, drag and drop based, CVAS Designer software provides a straightforward interface for customizing your AV control setup without the need for advanced training classes or a long learning curve. The CVAS Designer software features infinitely customizable interface screens to satisfy all customers big or small and features to compete with all other control systems on the market today.
The CVAS Single Room Control System will be available beginning July 1, 2021. For more information on CVAS visit http://www.elmousa.com or contact your local ELMO authorized reseller.
About ELMO USA Corp.: For 100 years, ELMO has prided itself on providing the greatest quality, innovation, and service possible. ELMO develops award-winning products that set the standard for today's classroom technology solutions, and our technologies are used in schools and business settings all over the world. From our globally acclaimed document cameras to our collaboration devices, every product in the ELMO line is expertly designed with our years of research and experience.
