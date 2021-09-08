MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ELO Digital Office USA enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitalize information management, announced today the relocation of its North American headquarters from Boston (MA) to Miami (FL). With this relocation also comes the opening of a branch office in Minneapolis (MN). The new locations will better serve customers throughout the United States and the Americas.
"Since launching ELO USA in 2015, Boston has been a great home to ELO USA and the ELO team," said Szilvia Horvath, president and CEO of ELO Digital Office USA. "Over the past year, with increased demand for ELO information management solutions, our customer and partner base has expanded to the Midwest and throughout the Americas – specifically in Mexico and Chile. Relocating our headquarters and opening a new branch office are aimed at better serving ELO customers in both North and South America."
New Locations
North America - Headquarters
ELO Digital Office Corporation
1951 NW 7th Ave.
Suite 600
Miami, FL 33136
North America – Branch Office
ELO Digital Office Corporation
225 South 6th Street
Suite 3900
Minneapolis, MN 55402
About ELO Digital Office USA
ELO Digital Office USA provides innovative digital content management solutions for organizations of all sizes and industries throughout the Americas. The ELO ECM Suite gives businesses an electronic and secure way to easily capture, archive, and manage business documents and information – both paper-based and digital. A subsidiary of ELO Digital Office GmbH (founded in 1998), ELO USA is headquartered in Miami, FL and is part of a network of global ELO offices throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Visit ELO USA. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
