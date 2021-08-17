ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eLogic, the leader in intelligent business solutions for manufacturers, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award, for the sixth consecutive year. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank eLogic in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.
2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2022 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.
This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations, and learn new skills.
"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize eLogic for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."
eLogic successfully drives its manufacturing customers to adopt and use the total Microsoft platform across Business Applications, Modern Work, Digital & App Innovation, and Data & AI. This year, eLogic was also recognized as Winner of the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Sales and Winner of the 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award in Dynamics 365 Sales.
"As our team kicks off FY22 with Microsoft, we are excited by the energy and momentum that are fueling our ability to drive outstanding business impact for our manufacturing customers," said Kris Shields, eLogic CEO
Previous honors include recognition as 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Finalist for Power Apps and Power Automate, 2018 Winner of the Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Field Service, 2016 US Partner of the Year for Microsoft Dynamics, 2015 Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year, and Inner Circle member since 2016.
About eLogic.
With a 20-year history of delivering transformative digital solutions for manufacturers, eLogic remains at the forefront of applied technologies that are reshaping the manufacturing industry for the future. eLogic is distinguished as a full-service business solutions provider with a 100% focus on Manufacturers and Equipment Service Providers. Core vertical markets served include Industrial Manufacturing, High Tech, Health & Science Technology, Power & Energy, and Aerospace & Defense Technology. By combining decades of industry expertise and leadership with the most powerful technologies, the company accelerates their customers' advances in Sales & Service enablement, Agile Factory, IoT & Connected Products, and Application Modernization leveraging the Microsoft and SAP platforms. To learn more about eLogic, please visit: eLogic.com.
