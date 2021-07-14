ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eLogic, the leader in intelligent business solutions for manufacturers, announced today it has won the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Partner of the Year Award. eLogic was also recognized as Winner of the 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award in Dynamics 365 Sales. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"Our company's primary focus is to provide a different customer experience, not just through the solutioning process itself but more importantly on how we work together to drive adoption and realized value from the outcomes we deliver," said Kris Shields, eLogic CEO. "It is an honor to see that commitment recognized by Microsoft. With our relentless focus on industry solutions that drive data-centric, actionable insights, we leverage the full power of the Microsoft platform to drive unparalleled business impact and transformation for our manufacturing customers."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding customer solutions built on the Microsoft platform during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."
eLogic successfully drives its manufacturing customers to adopt and use the total Microsoft platform across Business Applications, Modern Work, Digital & App Innovation, and Data & AI.
In addition to this year's awards, eLogic is recognized as 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Finalist for Power Apps and Power Automate, 2018 Winner of the Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Field Service, 2016 US Partner of the Year for Microsoft Dynamics, 2015 Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year, and six-time Winner of the Microsoft Inner Circle award.
About eLogic
With a 20-year history of delivering transformative digital solutions for manufacturers, eLogic remains at the forefront of applied technologies that are reshaping the manufacturing industry for the future. eLogic is distinguished as a full-service business solutions provider with a 100% focus on Manufacturers and Equipment Service Providers. Core vertical markets served include Industrial Manufacturing, High Tech, Health & Science Technology, Power & Energy, and Aerospace & Defense Technology. By combining decades of industry expertise and leadership with the most powerful technologies, the company accelerates their customers' advances in Sales & Service enablement, Agile Factory, IoT & Connected Products, and Application Modernization leveraging the Microsoft and SAP platforms. To learn more about eLogic, please visit: eLogic.com.
