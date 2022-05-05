Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, has been selected as winner of the "Best Patient Education Solution" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation of their PatientPass solution.
PatientPass is an Electronic Health Record (EHR)-integrated application that uses the power of the patient's health record, Elsevier's evidence-based content, and an analytics engine to intelligently automate and assist to improve each step of the patient education process.
PatientPass uses data from a patient's record to suggest the right education for each stage of their healthcare journey, helping to enhance their understanding, engagement and self-care. Education is tailored based on patient preferences and delivered via real-time notifications to their devices. It meets the patient where they are by personalizing the reading level, font size, language, medium, and modality for sharing.
"We're thrilled to receive this award from MedTech Breakthrough. We developed PatientPass to empower patients; by doing so, we believe that we're improving tomorrow's healthcare. We are proud to provide tools to clinicians and patients to help them achieve successful outcomes," said Josh Schoeller, President, Elsevier Clinical Solutions. "The more a patient understands, the more likely they are to adhere to their individualized treatment plans. Patients educated throughout their healthcare journey, with personalized content, delivered in a way that meets them where they are -- that's the power of PatientPass."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world.
"A well-informed, confident patient makes better choices and has better health outcomes. However, healthcare organizations still struggle to educate patients to the point where they can take charge of their condition management. Clinicians lack time to focus on education, which is usually offered infrequently. Health literacy levels are low overall and health systems lack the technology to understand how well investments in patient education are working," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "PatientPass from Elsevier is taking on all these challenges and more. PatientPass allows clinicians to understand where the patient is in the education journey. By viewing the history of patient education, clinicians can find new strategies to help patients improve their health. Congratulations to the PatientPass team on being our choice for 'Best Patient Education Solution.'"
PatientPass enables healthcare organizations to optimize their patient education programs. Clinicians get easier access to patient education in their workflow, while healthcare leaders receive powerful analytics on patient education assignment and usage. This data can deliver insights to support healthcare organizations' efforts to drive clinical programs.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
About Elsevier
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.
In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.
Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our over 2,700 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our over 43,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.
Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. elsevier.com.
