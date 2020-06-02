- Revenues of $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 - Gross profit of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 - Net profit of $541,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net profit of $242,000 in the first quarter of 2019