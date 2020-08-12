PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased that our second quarter reflects the continuing trend of improved results. We are gratified that despite the global Covid-19 pandemic and its related challenges, we were able to grow our top line by 7.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and improve our gross margins from 15.3% in Q2 2019 to 21.6% in Q2 2020."
"We are operating in a challenging business environment and making the necessary adjustments to protect our staff, expand our business, improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues, maintain the trend of improved operating efficiencies and reach sustained profitability," concluded Mr. Yaffe.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2020 compared to the Second Quarter of 2019
- Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.8 million compared to revenues of $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2019;
- Gross profit increased from $1.3 million (15.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019 to $1.9 million (21.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020;
- Operating profit increased to $809,000 during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to operating profit of $7,000 in the second quarter of 2019;
- Other expenses were nil during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to other income of $871,000 in the second quarter of 2019 that was mainly attributable to receipt of a non-recurring insurance payment relating to the damage to one of our manufacturing machines and the resulting losses;
- Net profit was $704,000, or $0.16 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net profit of $790,000, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019;
- EBITDA was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of $1.25 million in the second quarter of 2019;
- Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $301,000 in the second quarter of 2019.
Highlights for the First Six Months of 2020
- Revenues for the first six months of 2020 were $17.9 million compared to $16.9 million in the first six months of 2019;
- Gross profit was $3.7 million (20.6% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $2.8 million (16.5% of revenues) in the first six months of 2019;
- Operating profit was $1.4 million compared to operating profit of $440,000in the first six months of 2019;
- Other expenses were $1,000 in the first six months of 2020 as compared to other income of 877,000 in the first six months of 2019;
- Net profit was $1.2 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.0 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2019;
- EBITDA was $2.2 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to EBITDA of $2.1 million in the first six months of 2019;
- Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.9 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.3 million in the first six months of 2019.
(Tables follow)
Eltek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands US$, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
8,792
8,198
17,949
16,933
Costs of revenues
(6,892)
(6,942)
(14,246)
(14,139)
Gross profit
1,900
1,256
3,703
2,795
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,095)
(1,249)
(2,284)
(2,355)
R&D expenses, net
4
-
2
-
Operating profit
809
7
1,421
440
Financial expenses, net
(83)
(78)
(139)
(263)
Other income, net
-
871
-
877
Profit before income tax
726
800
1,282
1,054
Tax expenses
(22)
(10)
(38)
(23)
Net Profit
704
790
1,244
1,032
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share
0.16
0.19
0.28
0.33
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
used to compute basic and diluted net profit per
ordinary share (in thousands)
4,380
4,148
4,380
3,088
Eltek Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands US$)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,407
1,628
Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts
7,307
7,480
Other
246
145
Inventories
3,474
3,735
Prepaid expenses
238
530
Total current assets
14,672
13,518
Long term assets
Restricted deposits
58
-
Severance pay fund
59
60
Operating lease right of use assets
2,029
2,490
Total long term assets
2,146
2,550
Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation
6,407
6,761
Total Assets
23,225
22,829
Liabilities and Shareholder's equity
Current liabilities
Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts
1,303
2,120
Short-term credit from related party
2,885
3,472
Accounts payable: Trade
3,983
4,673
Other
3,653
3,118
Short-term operating lease liabilities
1,141
1,383
Total current liabilities
12,965
14,766
Long-term liabilities
Long term debt, excluding current maturities
1,468
387
Employee severance benefits
307
268
Deferred tax liabilities
57
45
Long-term operating lease liabilities
872
1,094
Total long-term liabilities
2,704
1,794
Equity
Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000
3,964
3,964
Additional paid-in capital
18,583
18,583
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
2,479
2,479
Capital reserve
1,006
963
Accumulated deficit
(18,476)
(19,720)
Shareholders' equity
7,556
6,269
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
23,225
22,829
Eltek Ltd.
Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations
(In thousands US$)
Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net Income (loss)
704
790
1,244
1,032
Add back items:
Financial expenses, net
83
78
139
263
Income tax expense
22
10
38
22
Depreciation and amortization
391
372
786
744
Non-GAAP EBITDA
1,200
1,250
2,207
2,061
Eltek Ltd.
Consolidated Statement of Cash flow
(In thousands US$)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Income
704
790
1,244
1,032
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net
cash flows provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
391
375
786
748
Stock-based compensation
17
31
43
62
Transaction with controlling shareholder
-
15
-
29
Revaluation of long term loans
(6)
(8)
4
(24)
Increase in deferred tax liabilities
6
-
12
-
408
413
845
815
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
1
(4)
(9)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
280
(1,838)
149
(1,598)
Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses
49
564
187
879
Decrease (increase) in inventories
27
302
248
(114)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(113)
(652)
(370)
194
Increase in other liabilities and accrued expenses
17
129
538
132
Increase in employee severance benefits, net
24
(9)
40
(9)
285
(1,504)
788
(525)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,397
(301)
2,877
1,322
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of fixed assets
(250)
(91)
(454)
(250)
Restricted deposits
(58)
-
(58)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(308)
(91)
(512)
(250)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Short- term bank credit, net
(326)
(1,787)
(765)
(3,394)
Proceeds from short- term shareholder loan
-
-
-
555
Repayment of short- term shareholder loan
(571)
-
(571)
-
Issuance of ordinary shares in rights offering, net
-
3,298
-
3,298
Repayment of long-term loans from bank
(35)
(231)
(108)
(455)
Proceeds from long-term loans
1,141
-
1,141
-
Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables
(152)
(98)
(304)
(194)
Net cash used in financing activities
57
1,182
(607)
(190)
Effect of translation adjustments
47
(21)
21
(37)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,193
769
1,779
845
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
2,214
1,068
1,628
992
Cash and cash equivalents at period end
3,407
1,837
3,407
1,837