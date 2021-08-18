Eltek_Logo

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased that our second quarter reflects the return to improved results. We are gratified that despite the global Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in the short supply of various critical raw materials and the related challenges, we were able to grow our top line by 3.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and improve our gross margins from 21.6% in Q2 2020 to 25.9% in Q2 2021."

 "We are operating in a challenging business environment these days, mainly due to the global supply chain crisis, which was not resolved yet. As previously announced, during 2021 we were impacted by the worldwide shortage of Pyralux AP, a key material produced by DuPont. During the second quarter we were able to obtain authorizations from some of our customers to use alternative raw materials." added Mr. Yaffe.

"During the second quarter we faced price increases for some of our raw materials. In addition, some of our operating expenses are dominated in New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") and were negatively affected due to the devaluation of the US$ against the NIS. Nevertheless these challenges, we were able to improve our gross margin in the second quarter" said Mr. Yaffe.

"We are conducting several R&D programs and making effort to become an innovative industry leader. Eltek is making the necessary operational adjustments to expand our business, improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues, maintain the trend of improved operational results," concluded Mr. Yaffe.  

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021 compared to the Second Quarter of 2020

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $9.1 million compared to revenues of $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Gross profit increased to $2.4 million (25.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million (21.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Operating profit increased to $944,000 (10.3% of revenues) during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to operating profit of $809,000 (9.2% of revenues)in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Net profit was $825,000, or $0.14 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of $704,000, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020;
  • EBITDA was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $380,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $9.2 million compared to $4.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2021

  • Revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $16.3 million compared to $17.9 million in the first six months of 2020;
  • Gross profit was $3.5 million (21.5% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $3.7 million (20.6% of revenues) in the first six months of 2020;
  • Operating profit was $1.1 million compared to operating profit of $1.4 million in the first six months of 2020;
  • Net profit was $1.0 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2020;
  • EBITDA was $2.0 million in the first six months of 2021, compared to EBITDA of $2.2 million in the first six months of 2020;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.8 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.9 million in the first six months of 2020.

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States:                     1-888-723-3164

Israel:                                   03-9180691

International:                      +972-3-9180691

                 At:

                  8:00 a.m. Eastern Time 

                  5:00 a.m. Pacific Time 

                15:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Alon Mualem

Chief Financial Officer

alonm@nisteceltek.com

+972-3-9395023

 

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands US$, except per share data)























Three months ended



Six months ended







June  30,



June  30,







2021

2020



2021



2020

































Revenues



9,132

8,792



16,338



17,949



Costs of revenues



(6,765)

(6,892)



(12,827)



(14,246)



Gross profit



2,367

1,900



3,511



3,703





















Selling, general and administrative expenses



(1,413)

(1,095)



(2,421)



(2,284)



R&D expenses, net



(10)

4



(10)



2



Operating profit



944

809



1,080



1,421





















Financial expenses, net



(84)

(83)



20



(139)



Other income, net



-

-



(3)



-



Profit before income tax 



860

726



1,097



1,282





















Tax expenses



(35)

(22)



(50)



(38)



Net Profit 



825

704



1,047



1,244





















Earnings per share

















Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share



0.14

0.16



0.18



0.28





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute

















basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)



5,840

4,380



5,840



4,380





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute

















diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)



5,871

4,380



5,868



4,380



























































Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands US$)























June  30,

December  31,















2021

2020



























Assets



































Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



9,169

4,735











Receivables:   Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts



7,388

9,062











                     Other



784

700











Inventories 



3,904

3,704











Prepaid expenses 



422

619





























Total current assets



21,667

18,820





























Long term assets

















Restricted deposits



215

62











Severance pay fund



63

64











Operating lease right of use assets



8,801

8,948











Total long term assets



9,079

9,074





























Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation



6,893

7,263





























Total Assets



37,639

35,157





























Liabilities and Shareholder's equity



































Current liabilities

















Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts



502

676











Accounts payable: Trade



3,881

4,452











                            Other



3,499

3,831











Short-term operating lease liabilities



806

742





























Total current liabilities



8,688

9,701





























Long-term liabilities

















Long term debt, excluding current maturities



4,125

1,495











Employee severance benefits



323

338











Deferred tax liabilities



99

84











Long-term operating lease liabilities



8,085

8,272





























Total long-term liabilities



12,632

10,189





























Equity

















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,840,357



5,296

5,296











Additional paid-in capital



22,846

22,846











Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments



2,975

3,153











Capital reserve



1,267

1,084











Accumulated deficit



(16,065)

(17,112)











Shareholders' equity



16,319

15,267











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



37,639

35,157





































































Eltek Ltd.



Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations



(In thousands US$)





















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations



Three months ended



Six months ended







June  30,



June  30,







2021

2020



2021



2020







Unaudited



Unaudited

































GAAP net Income (loss)



825

704



1,047



1,244



Add back items:



































Financial expenses, net 



84

83



(20)



139



Income tax expense 



35

22



50



38



Depreciation and amortization



442

391



885



786



Non-GAAP EBITDA



1,386

1,200



1,962



2,207



























































Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of  Cash flow

(In thousands US$)























Three months ended



Six months ended







June  30,



June  30,







2021

2020



2021



2020





















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net Income



825

704



1,047



1,244





















Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net

















 cash flows provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



442

391



886



786



Stock-based compensation



170

17



183



43



Revaluation of long term loans 



-

(6)



-



4



Increase in deferred tax liabilities



9

6



16



12







621

408



1,085



845





















Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets



20

1



24



(4)



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables



(1,482)

280



1,546



149



Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses



315

49



95



187



Decrease (increase) in inventories



252

27



(250)



248



Decrease  in trade payables



(211)

(113)



(411)



(370)



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses



44

17



(279)



538



Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net



(4)

24



(10)



40







(1,066)

285



715



788





















Net cash provided by operating activities



380

1,397



2,847



2,877







































Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of fixed assets



(331)

(250)



(538)



(454)



Restricted deposits



(154)

(58)



(154)



(58)



Net cash used in investing activities



(485)

(308)



(692)



(512)







































Cash flows from financing activities:

















Short- term bank credit, net



-

(326)



(377)



(765)



Repayment of short- term shareholder loan



-

(571)



-



(571)



Repayment of long-term loans from bank



(38)

(35)



(77)



(108)



Proceeds from long-term loans



3,062

1,141



3,062



1,141



Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables



(274)

(152)



(285)



(304)



Net cash used in financing activities



2,750

57



2,323



(607)





















Effect of translation adjustments



119

47



(44)



21





















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



2,764

1,193



4,434



1,779





















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



6,406

2,214



4,735



1,628





















Cash and cash equivalents at period end



9,169

3,407



9,169



3,407





















