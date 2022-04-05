In a time when the demand for ID document readers is increasing and thanks to its anticipation of the shortage crisis and its manufacturing in France, Elyctis is able to cope with market demand of ID document readers.
PERTUIS, France, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elyctis is proud to announce it is in a situation to serve its customers for ID document readers, in spite of the multiple factors leading to the shortage crisis experienced by most vendors. Elyctis manufacturing in France, along with an extremely cautious approach of component supply leads the company to be able to seamlessly deliver e-ID readers to systems integrators, distributors and governments according to their demand.
The world and especially the industries that rely on electronics are facing the most important shortage crisis of the last decades. This crisis has multiple causes: the Covid-19 has forced many component manufacturers to reduce their capacity and, even now, in 2022, many of them are not yet back to their original manufacturing capacity. In addition, the Covid-19 healthcare crisis is not over: it is still leading to lockdowns in many important manufacturing zones, which, as a result, increases the shortage issues for many vendors. At the same time, the worldwide political tensions triggered by the ongoing war in Europe lead many governments to reinforce their border controls. The European Union is in the process of implementing the Entry/Exit System (EES), which translates into a reinforcement of controls at the external borders of the Schengen area.
All these factors are creating a higher demand that comes at the same time as a reduced supply by most vendors.
Elyctis management has anticipated these moves and has established a strong cooperation policy with its suppliers to ensure a smooth and reliable components supply. The company has built inventory of supplies, in Pertuis, France, where it is manufacturing its e-ID readers.
Alexandre Joly, CEO of Elyctis declares: "Since the origin of Elyctis, we have implemented a safe and sound supply policy based on a strong cooperation with our suppliers associated with a high level of adaptability. The fact that our ID readers are manufactured in France, here in Pertuis, in Provence, means that we control the whole supply chain. We remain at the service of our customers and are thus able to deliver ID document readers to our customers worldwide, without being impacted by the ongoing shortage crisis."
Gilles De Greef, Head of Global Sales and Business Development at Elyctis adds: "We have even been in contact with systems integrators, who were unable to find available e-ID readers on the market and whom we were able to supply within a few days."
About Elyctis
Created in 2008, Elyctis mission is to supply system integrators with mobile and fixed solutions to access data of eIDs (NIC, passport, resident permits, driving license). The company specializes in the development, industrialization, production and marketing of readers and software dedicated to Secure Identity Documents (e-passport, e-ID card, e-driver license,..). The company, which now employs 20 people, has a longstanding expertise in eID projects, as well as hardware and software developments, especially in the combination of optics, antenna design, high security software and integration. Elyctis sells its products through its network of distributors and systems integrators, to whom it provides a development environment to facilitate the use of its readers. Elyctis is headquartered in Pertuis, France, and has sales offices in Hong Kong and Bangalore.
Alexandre Joly, Elyctis founder and CEO is a laureate of Reseau Entreprendre in 2011, and a laureate of the Reseau Entreprendre Ambition program in 2016.
More information at http://www.elyctis.com
