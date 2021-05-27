PERTUIS, France, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As there is no "one size fits all" answer to read ID documents, Elyctis is proud to announce it is able to provide the best ID document reading experience in all situations. Elyctis now proposes a full range of ID reading solutions, including desktop, handheld, attachable and integrable (OEM) readers and, today, ID BOX Tools, Elyctis' solution to read ID documents using a simple smartphone or tablet.
Building upon its expertise acquired through ID BOX One and ID READER product ranges, Elyctis introduces ID BOX Tools, a solution allowing to read ICAO-compliant ID documents using a smartphone. ID BOX Tools consists in an SDK (Software Development Kit) for application developers and systems integrators allowing them to add ID document verification and citizen authentication functions to their applications, running on a standard smartphone or tablet.
With ID BOX Tools, reading ID documents is now available to everyone! Thousands of applications can be developed that will take advantage of the easiness of integration of ID reading functions. Typically, Know Your Customer procedures, enrollment for various services, hotel and car rental check-in, citizen services, are among the myriad of applications that can easily be developed with the new Elyctis SDK. It is also the perfect solution for border control or law enforcement officers to benefit from an application that will run on the smartphone that is already part of their equipment.
ID BOX Tools, runs on any Android smartphone or tablet, it combines a high speed reading of the MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) of an ICAO-compliant ID document with the ability to read the NFC chip from ePassports, eID cards, etc. The SDK swiftly reads data from the MRZ and the chip, and sends it to the application.
Alexandre Joly, Elyctis CEO, declares: "We have been expanding our offer since the inception of Elyctis: now, we are able to answer all ID reading needs with desktop, integrable and portable readers as well as ID BOX Tools, our smartphone-based solution."
ID BOX Tools is readily available from Elyctis. Developers can see the SDK in action thanks to our demonstration app, available on demand from contact_france@elyctis.com. The demonstration app will allow them to evaluate the functionalities of the SDK.
In addition, Elyctis just launched its new website at https://www.elyctis.com where a full information about the company's products is available.
About Elyctis
Created in 2008, Elyctis mission is to supply system integrators with mobile and fixed solutions to access data of eIDs (NIC, passport, resident permits, driving license). The company specializes in the development, industrialization, production and marketing of readers and software dedicated to Secure Identity Documents (e-passport, e-ID card, e-driver license,..). The company, which now employs 20 people, has a longstanding expertise in eID projects, as well as hardware and software developments, especially in the combination of optics, antenna design, high security software and integration. Elyctis sells its products through its network of distributors and systems integrators, to whom it provides a development environment to facilitate the use of its readers. Elyctis is headquartered in Pertuis, France, and has sales offices in Hong Kong and Bangalore.
Alexandre Joly, Elyctis founder and CEO is a laureate of Reseau Entreprendre in 2011, and a laureate of the Reseau Entreprendre Ambition program in 2016.
