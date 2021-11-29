PERTUIS, France, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID documents are experiencing a revolution: already a large majority of countries are issuing electronic passports and numerous new ID card projects around the world are using smartcards. Consequently, a large e-ID document infrastructure is currently being deployed worldwide, with billions of electronic ID documents.
Therefore, reading ID documents is no longer a prerogative of law enforcement and border control officers. Nowadays, there are many situations where untrained staff have read ID documents swiftly and securely. For these reasons, the need has emerged for simple, easy to use, yet efficient and secure, e-ID Document readers.
To answer this demand, vendors are proposing different solutions to read ID Documents for each situation. To help decision makers make enlightened decisions, Elyctis just published a new White Paper titled "Reading ID Documents needs to combine security, interoperability and efficiency" that presents all available solutions to read e-ID documents and describes the advantages and inconveniences of each solution in terms of technical features, security, adaptation to the needs, user friendliness and cost. The White Paper explores a wide variety of use cases in which ID documents are read: citizen registration, ID delivery, elections, border control, law enforcement, healthcare rights, car rental and hotel registration, remote onboarding, KYC and consumer remote enrolment.
Different solutions exist, based on pricey full page e-ID document readers, which scan the whole document data page, half page e-ID document readers, which scan the MRZ (machine-readable zone) and use its contents to securely access the data stored in the chip and apps running on smartphones for sporadic reading needs. Elyctis White Paper "Reading ID Documents needs to combine security, interoperability and efficiency" reveals that e-ID document readers equipped with half page scanners constitute the most suitable answer to all e-ID document reading needs. The White Paper also includes a technical annex covering the authentication methods used in the e-ID verification context.
Alexandre Joly, Elyctis CEO, declares: "With this White Paper, we provide an easy to use guide for all managers having to read e-ID documents that will help them make the best decision according to the requirements of their applications while ensuring they remain within their budget limits."
Elyctis White Paper "Reading ID Documents needs to combine security, interoperability and efficiency" is available on Elyctis booth 5.2 E 042 at Trustech, the Global Event dedicated to Payments, Identification and Security, which takes place at Paris Expo – Porte de Versailles from November 30 to December 2, 2021.
The White Paper can be downloaded free of charge from Elyctis website at: https://www.elyctis.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Elyctis-White-Paper-Reading-ID-documents-need-to-combine-security-interoperability-and-efficiency.pdf
About Elyctis
Created in 2008, Elyctis mission is to supply system integrators with mobile and fixed solutions to access data of eIDs (NIC, passport, resident permits, driving license). The company specializes in the development, industrialization, production and marketing of readers and software dedicated to Secure Identity Documents (e-passport, e-ID card, e-driver license,..). The company, which now employs 20 people, has a longstanding expertise in eID projects, as well as hardware and software developments, especially in the combination of optics, antenna design, high security software and integration. Elyctis sells its products through its network of distributors and systems integrators, to whom it provides a development environment to facilitate the use of its readers. Elyctis is headquartered in Pertuis, France, and has sales offices in Hong Kong and Bangalore.
Alexandre Joly, Elyctis founder and CEO is a laureate of Reseau Entreprendre in 2011, and a laureate of the Reseau Entreprendre Ambition program in 2016.
More information at http://www.elyctis.com
