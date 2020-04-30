ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EM Key Solutions, Inc. (EMKS), a growing Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in health information technology solutions, announced today award of its role as a major SDVOSB partner on the Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI) team for a 5-year contract to provide a wide range of support services to the Enterprise Testing Service (ETS), Enterprise Program Management Division (EPMD), Office of Information Technology (OIT), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the VA's Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization (OEHRM) Program.
"We are pleased to continue to have EM Key Solutions as a key member of our team," said PSI CEO Terry Lin. "We are thrilled with the work they've done in the past and look forward to our continued partnership providing essential support to our client."
EMKS will continue to provide crucial subject matter expertise in Program Management, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Risk-Based Test Analysis, Engineering, Technical Writing, Clinical Testing, SharePoint, and Test Management support. EMKS primarily supports critical components for the Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) Program, which is the Cerner product replacing the Legacy Veterans Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture (VistA).
"It is a privilege and an honor to play such a crucial role in helping ensure our Veterans are able to get the care they need," said EMKS President & CEO, Mike Snyder. "EMKS looks forward to working with Team PSI and our VA client in ensuring the best solutions are completed in support of our Veterans as the VA continues their modernization efforts for the future."
This work continues EMKS' commitment to Veterans, which extends to all facets of the organization, including hiring and onboarding Veterans, fundraising efforts for Veteran-related causes, and outreach support of Veterans as well as transitioning Service members and their families.
Founded in 2015, EMKS is an SDVOSB that serves the country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services, and the federal healthcare market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective, and innovative management consulting and healthcare system solutions. EMKS has an exceptional record of experience and performance providing IT solutions and management consulting services, with core capabilities in Business Transformation and Collaboration, Health IT Systems Solutions and Integration, Performance Management and Engineering, and Cybersecurity Services. With a "One Team" approach to project management, EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach and applies proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS offers its clients the most competitive rates for the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management life-cycle.
